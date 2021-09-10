Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top in first practice at Monza

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments12

Lewis Hamilton
Audio and text coverage of the Italian Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Hamilton, running medium tyres, was 0.452 seconds ahead of Verstappen on the soft compound.

Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.525secs down on team-mate Hamilton.

The usual second practice will be replaced by an h our-long qualifying session to decide the grid for Saturday's 'sprint race' qualifying.

It is the second race this season in which an F1 weekend's format has been tweaked, after July's British Grand Prix.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was a surprise fourth fastest, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel sixth. Both Aston Martin and Alpha Tauri are midfield teams who appear to have good pace at the low-downforce Monza circuit.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly - last year's shock race winner - was fifth, with Carlos Sainz seventh for Ferrari, Fernando Alonso eighth for Alpine, Daniel Ricciardo ninth for McLaren, and Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10.

Saturday's 'sprint' race will set the grid for the main grand prix on Sunday.

There will be championship points for the 'sprint' event, with three going to the winner, two for second and one for third.

The winner of the sprint race will be officially recognised as the driver who scored pole position.

Hamilton currently trails Verstappen by three points in the title race.

First practice at Monza took place in warm, dry conditions in Italy's Lombardy region near Milan. The track is known as the 'cathedral of speed', owing to its rich motorsport history.

Williams' George Russell was 17th fastest, still on a high following the announcement he will partner Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

Bottas will drive for Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen in 2022.

Raikkonen will miss a second race in succession following his positive coronavirus test before qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix last week.

Veteran pole Robert Kubica, who will once again replace the Finn, was just ahead of Russell in 16th.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 15:04

    He's got a lot of potential this Hamilton kid. Definitely one to watch in the future.

  • Comment posted by Sanderson72, today at 15:02

    Oh, no! Another Sprint race? Why oh why....

  • Comment posted by Mongrel, today at 15:01

    Get in there Lewis

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 15:01

    It's practise. It's about as indicative as measuring something with a piece of string.

    The Merc's will be fast, the RB's 2nd fastest. Anything with a Mercedes engine will be surprisingly fast and everyone else will be slower than the top 2 teams. That's how it works.

  • Comment posted by Totoro, today at 15:00

    Lewis faster on mediums than Verstappen on softs... gonna be a good race!

  • Comment posted by Richie, today at 14:57

    i will watch the Moto Gp Instead after that last Yawn fest

    Queue the armchair experts bores what are you doing on here?

    • Reply posted by DanielScott, today at 15:00

      DanielScott replied:
      It's Monza. Pretty sure we're in for a decent race. Can't imagine why someone would take time out of their day to comment that you won't be watching something. Must have a lot of time on your hands.

  • Comment posted by Grumpywebbo, today at 14:54

    28 points needed by LH this weekend and hope that either VB or the McLarens / Ferraris can take some points away from MV / Red Bull.

    • Reply posted by Chip, today at 15:01

      Chip replied:
      Hopefully 29 points

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 14:54

    Finally a track without the boo boys, or if they are there they will be drowned out by the tiffosi

  • Comment posted by magicroundaboutcentral, today at 14:53

    Incoming hate for no reason at all in 3...2...1.....

  • Comment posted by vashtar, today at 14:53

    What a shame

