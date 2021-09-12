Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen collide as Daniel Ricciardo wins for McLaren

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments79

Italian GP
Verstappen and Hamilton also crashed at the British Grand Prix in July

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix after a frightening crash between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Red Bull's Verstappen flipped up beside Hamilton as the pair battled for position, the rear of Verstappen's car landing on Hamilton's Mercedes, the halo head protection device possibly saving the seven-time champion from injury.

Both retired, beached in the gravel, meaning Verstappen remains five ahead of Hamilton in the title race.

Ricciardo's British team-mate Lando Norris was second after a brilliant late overtake, handing the team a first one-two since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix and their first victory in nearly a decade.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by AndSleep, today at 15:42

    Brilliant from Danny Ricc and Lando today. Shame about the Hammy - Verstappen crash but great to see a McLaren 1/2. Really good race allround I reckon

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 15:41

    And Verstappen complaining earlier in the season about being non sporting, but walks straight past LH after driving over his head. Hypocrite, petulant brat.

  • Comment posted by Murtle Strumstread, today at 15:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 15:41

    Will be great hearing Waltzing Matilda on the podium again

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 15:41

    It's a sad day when Monza was only slightly more entertaining than Monaco. There wasn't much overtaking for a Monza race.

    Can't wait for the new regulations.

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 15:41

    Well, the crash was coming again, Max needs to realise that Lewis isn't going to back off. If it was Vettel in the Merc the same thing would have happened to Max. Had it been Michael S, Max would be in pieces across the pit lane. Great for Mclaren and Bottas though, and George, another point!
    So from a snoozefest we had another crazy race

  • Comment posted by SaltySeadog, today at 15:40

    Verstappen too angry to see if another human being is okay.

    Says it all really.

    • Reply posted by NegNico, today at 15:42

      NegNico replied:
      Did Hamilton check on Max?

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:40

    All the pundits/experts saying 50/50 racing incident yet all the Hamilton fans again claim it’s verstappens fault. I know who I’ll listen to

  • Comment posted by Borders saxon , today at 15:40

    Just happy to see another team winning good for sort well done.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 15:40

    Excellent job done by Riccardo.

    As for Max Verstappen...when will he ever learn?

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 15:42

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      never, he just can't bear people overtaking him, I think it's ingrained in him.

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 15:40

    Said for years that Max is going to get someone killed one day. Thank God for the Halo.

  • Comment posted by gpfan, today at 15:39

    That Red Bull looked like Eric Cantona on a Palace fan!

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 15:39

    Hopefully MV will get a grid place penalty for deliberately taking out LH.

  • Comment posted by Jenson 2009, today at 15:39

    Verstappen deserved more space, where do all you experts think he could have gone? He can't make his car thinner, he had the line for the next corner, end of.

    • Reply posted by NegNico, today at 15:41

      NegNico replied:
      So when Max does that its not right but Hambone does it you want to know where he can go.

  • Comment posted by Alan219 , today at 15:39

    An enraged desperate Verstappen didn't want to see points being lost today. He knew he'd wouldn't make the chicane as LH was in front of him on the first corner. MV to blame all day for that one and should be penalised for the blatant collusion he caused!

    • Reply posted by Bonensoep, today at 15:42

      Bonensoep replied:
      What goes around, comes around...

  • Comment posted by ypcress_fyle, today at 15:39

    Every time I see Verstappen drive I think about Zanardi.

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 15:39

    Max is such a hypocrite. 1st lap Hamilton has to go wide at the chicane because max pushes him off. Max could have easily gone wide but knew he was onto a loser so decided to take hamilton out.
    Didn't even check he was ok.
    Well done McLaren.

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 15:39

    Dear Hamilton fans,
    Goodbye. As an honest unbiased Hamilton fan since 2007, I have finally opened my eyes and realised just how small and insignificant he really is. So that's why I’ve decided to support Verstappen, a great driver.
    Time to finally win some real trophies.

  • Comment posted by VBP123, today at 15:39

    Max is like a petulant child, needs to grow up!

  • Comment posted by oobiedoobie, today at 15:39

    There was no need to pit Hamilton when he was on the hards, then the pit let him down with the pitstop itslef and put him into the arena for a clash with Max.
    Racing Incident that didn't need to be - they could have left him out to build a gap or take the softs for some fast overtaking.
    Mercedes... why????

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 15:41

      JohnSmith replied:
      Agree. What was the point of starting on the hards if you couldn't pull enough of a gap to go onto a strategy of softs right at the end

Top Stories