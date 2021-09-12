Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen collide as Daniel Ricciardo wins for McLaren
By Matt WarwickBBC Sport
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix after a frightening crash between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Red Bull's Verstappen flipped up beside Hamilton as the pair battled for position, the rear of Verstappen's car landing on Hamilton's Mercedes, the halo head protection device possibly saving the seven-time champion from injury.
Both retired, beached in the gravel, meaning Verstappen remains five ahead of Hamilton in the title race.
Ricciardo's British team-mate Lando Norris was second after a brilliant late overtake, handing the team a first one-two since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix and their first victory in nearly a decade.
