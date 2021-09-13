Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen missed the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix after contracting coronavirus

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen says he is fit to return to racing at the Russian Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Finn, who is retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the season, missed the Dutch and Italian races after contracting coronavirus.

"I am all good. See you at the next GP," he posted on Instagram on Monday.

The Russian event at Sochi on the Black Sea coast, on a circuit that runs through the park built for the 2104 Winter Olympics, is on 24-26 September.