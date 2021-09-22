Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix is to undergo a historic change of format next season by changing to a three-day weekend.

Traditionally, Monaco has been held over four days, with the first practice day on Thursday, and Friday a free day for Formula 1 teams and drivers.

But to add flexibility to F1's calendar choices, the event will follow the same format as other races from 2022.

"Monaco will be three days, straight away," F1 president Stefano Domenicali told CNN.

"So Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead of Thursday, hold, and then Saturday and Sunday. That's the change we're going to introduce next year."

The traditional format was part of Monaco's glamorous reputation. Parties would be held on boats in the famous harbour on Thursday night, leaving Friday free for guests to recuperate or take part in other events before the serious racing action started at the weekend.

F1 is planning a record 23-race calendar for 2022, as it was this year before coronavirus-related travel restrictions cut the season to an expected 22 grands prix.

This season's calendar is still not finalised - there is still one vacant date on 19-21 November following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix. This is expected to be filled by F1's first race in Qatar.

The Chinese, Canadian, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix have also been cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but F1 is hoping all of them can return in 2022.

Domenicali said the 2022 calendar would be announced at a meeting of the FIA world motorsport council on 15 October.

He said there had been interest from Kyalami in South Africa for a return to the schedule for the first time since 1993.

While Domenicali confirmed "discussions" with Kyalami had taken place, the Italian added F1 had also "received other requests from countries in Africa".

He said: "In this moment, I need to keep it confidential."