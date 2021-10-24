Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

By Andrew Benson Chief F1 writer at Circuit of the Americas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen fended off a late challenge from title rival Lewis Hamilton to win the US Grand Prix.

Verstappen's victory, taken in impressively mature and controlled style in a tense strategic fight, extended his championship lead to 12 points with five races to go.

Hamilton took the lead at the start, lost it when Verstappen made an early first pit stop and tried an off-set strategy aimed at fighting for the win in the final laps.

The Mercedes was on Verstappen's tail with two laps to go but it was not enough.

It was a gripping battle held in front of 140,000 at a packed Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, at the end of a weekend on which Formula 1 felt like its popularity in the US had reached new levels.

