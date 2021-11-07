Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix to strengthen his chances of a first world championship.

Verstappen's title rival Lewis Hamilton was second, the Mercedes driver holding off a charge from Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez in the closing laps.

Perez was on Hamilton's tail on the last lap but was not able to pass.

Verstappen's ninth win in 2021 gives him a 19-point lead with four races and a total of 107 points remaining.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas deprived the Dutchman of the point for fastest lap on the final tour.

One of the most imposing victories of the year therefore puts Verstappen in a commanding position in the championship.

