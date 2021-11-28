Sir Frank Williams: Formula 1 team founder dies aged 79

Sir Frank Williams and his daughter Claire
Williams and his daughter Claire were well respected figures in the paddock

Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team principal of the Williams Racing Formula 1 team, has died aged 79.

He built the team named after him into one of the most successful in the sport.

During his time with Williams, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, and dominated much of the 1980s and 1990s.

He and daughter Claire moved away from the sport in September 2020 after selling Williams to US investors.

In a statement, the Williams team said: "It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

"Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family's wishes for privacy at this time."

Williams was a wheelchair user after suffering a spinal cord injury in a car crash in France in 1986.

F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali paid tribute to Williams, whom he described as "a true giant of our sport".

Domenicali added: "He overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track. We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family and he will be hugely missed.

"His incredible achievements and personality will be etched on our sport forever. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and friends at this sad time."

The Williams team enjoyed their first F1 race win at the 1979 British Grand Prix at Silverstone with Swiss driver Clay Regazzoni at the wheel, and the following year Australian Alan Jones steered the team to the drivers' and constructors' titles for the first time.

In 1994, Williams was charged with manslaughter in Italy following the death of driver Ayrton Senna in a crash at Imola but was acquitted several years later.

'More than a boss'

Current Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi were among those to pay their respects to the former team principal.

"Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I'll always remember the laughs we shared," said Russell.

"He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others."

Canadian Latifi added: "RIP Sir Frank Williams. Such sad news. A huge loss for our sport and our team.

"It's been an honour to represent your name on the world stage and we will continue to push hard to take the team back up the grid."

Analysis

Chief F1 writer Andrew Benson

Sir Frank Williams was one of the greatest Formula 1 team owners in history and a man who became an icon through his determination to compete at the highest level despite a severe disability.

Williams did not so much love F1 as was consumed by it. Although his health prevented his active involvement in the team for the last few years, he literally lived in the factory. The team he set up was his life - as it always had been.

  • Comment posted by Ron Meldrew, today at 14:47

    RIP Frank, a great ambassador for British Motorsport

    • Reply posted by Jumpersforgoalposts, today at 14:58

      Jumpersforgoalposts replied:
      Who the hell downvotes this!? Knuckle draggers.

  • Comment posted by glostergirl, today at 14:54

    Frank Williams did more to put British F1 on the map than anyone else and showed that physical handicap need not stop great achievements.

    • Reply posted by Laser sailor, today at 15:32

      Laser sailor replied:
      A lot yes, More I question, that honour goes to Colin Chapman IMO. Both giants of F1. Along with Ken Tyrrell, John Cooper and in a different way, Sir Stirling.

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 14:48

    Very sad news. So dominant in my early years of watching f1 when Mansel and Hill won. Rip

    • Reply posted by Socks, today at 14:56

      Socks replied:
      A self made man who was driven to succeed. Nothing stopped him as he strove for perfection and excellence even a horrendous car crash didn’t slow him down for long. A great loss to F1. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Robert Gracie, today at 14:55

    There are not words that can be used to describe Sir Frank Williams, he was an absolute force of nature, he will be sorely missed

  • Comment posted by weeblewobble, today at 14:53

    The phrase "they don't make them like that anymore" could not be any more apt. I grew up cheering on Mansell in a Williams and it's hard to imagine anything like that could happen these days. A true legend of the sport.

  • Comment posted by keiron5756, today at 14:53

    Murray walker and Frank Williams in the same year. What a terrible year for F1 as far as legends go

  • Comment posted by nick Stewart, today at 14:50

    RIP Sir. Thank you for all the awesome memories.

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 14:55

    Fantastic innovator and organiser, a genuine one-off. Damon Hill winning the WC in the Williams was a true highlight of my 45 years of watching F1. RIP Sir Frank.

    • Reply posted by emma21, today at 15:35

      emma21 replied:
      With Mansell a close 2nd. A man deserving of the honour "sir" considering all he has done for UK.

  • Comment posted by ts, today at 14:51

    Rest in peace Sir Frank. You put cars under champions and gave your heart to the sport. Like John Cooper and Ken Tyrrell you earned the respect of us all.

  • Comment posted by KingViv, today at 14:59

    What an absolute legend. Loved his two laps he did with Hamilton two years ago in a Mercedes. He was enthralled and loved it a true racer at heart. His enthusiasm was infectious. Might need to YouTube that video.

    Well done Sir Frank, you were awesome.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 14:50

    A good man, who always wanted the best for his drivers & F1 in general. RIP.

  • Comment posted by si, today at 14:54

    Born in my home town South Shields .. County Durham and a total legend … along with Chapman and McLaren the true pioneers

    • Reply posted by SCDFanatic, today at 15:44

      SCDFanatic replied:
      I’m from Shields’. You ask anyone who is famous from our town and Sir Frank is probably top.

  • Comment posted by Rob Ev, today at 14:50

    R.I.P. Sir Frank, my condolences to family, friends and of course, Williams Racing.

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 14:52

    An old school giant in F1, contemporary bosses can learn a few things from his relentless drive and passion instead of incessant and childish bickering witnessed now.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 14:53

    It's hard for the younger generation to know, but William's held a very dominant position in motorsport and were at the pinnacle of the sport. Battles between Hill and Scumacher and also Villneuve are etched in my youthful memories. Great life contribution by Frank William's- thanks for the memories. RIP.

    • Reply posted by David Mottram, today at 15:21

      David Mottram replied:
      Its only in the last few years that they haven't been there or thereabouts - end of an era I guess -pity

  • Comment posted by Chucklewagon, today at 14:54

    RIP Sir Frank, Such a sad loss for all. Family, Friends and F1. You will be missed

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 14:48

    Very sad day for F1 and all.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 14:53

    Worked for him at Didcot and Grove, a gentleman but a taskmaster shat what showed through to take him to the very top of the game.

    Never let his terrible wreck of a body hold him back, sport has a lot to be thankful for - RIP sir!

  • Comment posted by Marv147, today at 14:50

    An icon of motorsport and an inspiration to many. Rest easy, Sir Frank.

  • Comment posted by Derekh, today at 14:50

    Very sad day... RIP Sir Frank

    • Reply posted by Gizzmo, today at 15:22

      Gizzmo replied:
      Who the hell would vote this sentiment down? There are some low lives among us. I feel sorry for the miserable existence they must have!

