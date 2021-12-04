Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as title rival Max Verstappen crashed trying to beat the Mercedes driver's time.

In a gripping, see-saw qualifying session, Verstappen hit the wall on the exit of the final corner when he looked set to displace Hamilton from the front of the grid.

Verstappen was ringing the Red Bull's neck on what looked a superlative lap but was late on the brakes for Turn 27 and slid wide on the exit and broke his rear suspension.

To add insult to injury, Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas also beat Verstappen's earlier quickest time to join Hamilton on the front row.

