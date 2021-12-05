Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a chaotic and controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to set up a winner-takes-all title finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

In one of the most dramatic grands prix in years, the race was stopped twice, featured three starts and had an extraordinary series of events between the title contenders.

Hamilton won despite crashing into the back of Verstappen at one point during a race in which the Dutchman twice had to cede a position to the Mercedes driver that he had gained illegally.

And it ended with the two drivers tied on points heading into the last race of the season.

So much happened in the course of the race that it was hard to keep up, as the advantage swung wildly back and forth between Hamilton and Verstappen.

But in the defining moment, Verstappen was ordered to hand the lead to Hamilton because he had held it by forcing the seven-time champion off the track at Turn One with 13 laps to go.

It did not happen immediately though. After Red Bull were told to hand the lead to Hamilton, Verstappen slowed to do so on the run to the last corner and the Briton ran into the back of him and damaged his front wing.

They continued with Verstappen in the lead until the Dutchman did finally hand over the lead six laps later.

The nature of Verstappen's conduct will revive debate about whether it is fair for him to drive the way he does, always refusing to back down in wheel-to-wheel incidents, even when other drivers would recognise their rival had won the corner.

The action began with Mick Schumacher's heavy shunt

What on Earth happened in one of the greatest races ever?

The chaos began when Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas at the fast Turn 22 on lap 10.

Hamilton was leading at the time from Valtteri Bottas and Verstappen, and Mercedes pitted their drivers for tyres under the ensuing safety car.

Red Bull stayed out, which put Verstappen in the lead followed by Hamilton and Bottas. But then the race was stopped to repair the barriers.

That handed the advantage to Verstappen because the rules allow drivers to change tyres under a red flag period.

At the standing restart, Hamilton was quicker than Verstappen and ahead into the first corner.

But Verstappen re-passed him by going off the track through the right-hand part of the left-right chicane, forced Hamilton wide and Esteban Ocon's Alpine dived between them into second place.

The race was immediately stopped because of two more crashes, one in which Haas driver Nikita Mazepin rear-ended George Russell's Williams, and another where Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashed after a collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

There then followed extraordinary scenes when Red Bull negotiated with race director Michael Masi over which position Verstappen should be in at the re-start, eventually agreeing he would be third behind Ocon and Hamilton.

At the final start, Verstappen fitted medium tyres with Hamilton on the hard and, as Hamilton set himself up to pass Ocon into the first corner, Verstappen threw his Red Bull down the inside and took the lead.

Hamilton briefly dropped to third behind Ocon, but passed him at the next lap and set off after Verstappen.

Verstappen's over take after the second restart was supreme

It soon became obvious Hamilton had extra pace and the key part of the race soon unfolded.

Starting lap 37, the 36-year-old went for the outside of Verstappen into the first corner and was marginally ahead as they turned in.

But Verstappen refused to cede and both went off the track - a moment reminiscent of their controversial incident in Brazil two races ago.

Masi then told Red Bull Verstappen had to hand the position back but, as he tried to do so, Hamilton slowed behind him. Verstappen braked and Hamilton ran into the back of the Red Bull and damaged his front wing.

Verstappen said he did not understand why Hamilton did not go by, while Hamilton said he did not know why Verstappen had hit the brakes.

That incident will be investigated by the stewards after the race.

Verstappen continued in the lead, but finally let Hamilton by into the last corner again six laps later and the race was settled.

Verstappen goes into the final race as the championship leader, on win count back, which means Hamilton has to beat him to win an eighth world title.

Behind them, Bottas took third from Ocon on the run to the final corner. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, another driver to benefit from not stopping under the first safety car was fifth ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jnr.

Driver of the day

The fans gave it to Verstappen in the official F1 vote. He was extraordinary in some ways, especially the legal move to take the lead at the final restart. But totally uncompromising and unfair according to the rules at others. Hamilton was also strong, but what happened in their collision? No-one else is under consideration. This writer will have to take the fifth

What they said

Race winner Lewis Hamilton: "I've been racing a long time and that was incredibly tough. I tried to be as sensible and tough as I could be and with all my experience just keeping the car on the track an staying clean.

"It was difficult. We had all sorts of things thrown at us so I'm just really proud of everyone and great with the crowd.

"Red Bull have some raw pace, it was hard to overtake them, we've done an amazing job. Valtteri did a great job for the team and this is for all the guys and girls back in the factory.

"It has been an amazing event. I felt very welcome here and people have been lovely here. The track is phenomenal, very difficult physically and mentally but you would not want it any other way."

On the incident when he hit the back of Verstappen: "I don't understand why he hit the brakes quite heavily so I ran into the back of him. It was a bit confusing."

Max Verstappen, who finished second: "It was quite eventful! A lot of things happened, which I don't fully agree with, but it is what it is.

"I tried to give it my all, I don't think the tyres were lasting. I was lacking a bit of rubber at the end, nevertheless, still second.

"I slowed down, I wanted to let him by, I was on the right but he didn't want to overtake and we touched. I don't really understand what happened there.

"It will be decided [at Abu Dhabi] hopefully we have a good weekend."

What happens next?

Possibly the most dramatic season in F1 history comes to its climax in Abu Dhabi, on a revised track. After this, who would dare predict the outcome?

It was the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The sport paid tribute to the late Frank Williams before the race