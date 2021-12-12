Max Verstappen wins F1 world title: How the race (and aftermath) unfolded on social media

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen embrace after the race.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen took the title race right down to the wire

So after an almost unfathomably dramatic and controversial finale - befitting a Formula 1 season for the ages - we have a new champion in Max Verstappen.

But that bare fact does not tell half the story of an incredible end to the season in Abu Dhabi.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton led almost from the start, but a late crash reduced it to a one-lap shootout - and Verstappen's fresher tyres made the difference as he snatched Hamilton's crown.

It wasn't done there, though.

Mercedes protested against the result. That was rejected. So they now intend to appeal. Got it?

Here's how the race unfolded on social media.

Race ready

Prior to the race, the championship contenders looked sharp...

But did either look as good as Williams driver George Russell?

Both of the main protagonists had their backers...

Early controversy

When the lights went out, Hamilton got off to the perfect start from second place...

And it didn't take long for there to be controversy, with Verstappen going inside Hamilton and the Briton heading off the track.

Hamilton moved away, Verstappen fumed he hadn't given him the place back, and the stewards deemed he had done enough not to be penalised.

Opinion was split...

Would this have happened on a different circuit?

A contest on our hands

On lap 13, Verstappen decided a change of tyres was needed.

Hamilton, who started on mediums, followed suit.

That led to a great battle on lap 20 as Perez put in a solid stint for team-mate Verstappen, slowing Hamilton down and trying to stop him pulling ahead.

Kimi bows out

Down the field, there was disappointment as 42-year-old former world champion Kimi Raikkonen was forced to retire from his last F1 race.

Hamilton holds on

Deep into the race, Hamilton kept the lead at the front.

Big call from Hamilton

With 20 laps to go, Hamilton opted not to risk losing position with a pit-stop. Could his tyres last?

It was all set for a dramatic finish.

Ten laps to go

Late on, with just 10 laps remaining, it was going to take something special for Verstappen to win.

The most dramatic twist in the tale

And then...

With only four laps to go, a crash by Nicholas Latifi completely changed the complexion of the race. Surely Hamilton couldn't lose it from here?

Red Bull got their 'miracle'

As the safety car led the field around the track, there was lots of chat about whether the race would restart - and whether the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would be cleared.

They were, leaving Verstappen right on Hamilton's tail for a one-lap shootout which the Briton was at a disadvantage for as he had older tyres.

Ultimately, it proved costly for the Mercedes team.

Not everyone was pleased with the way things finished...

Some fans felt that the decision by Michael Masi of the FIA had unfairly swung things.

Others were philosophical about the result and there were those who thought the decisions evened out over the course of the race...

There was a lot of love for Hamilton despite him losing out...

As well as some respect from the Dutch corner...

There were also nice scenes between Verstappen and his dad Jos, a former F1 driver...

And, after all they have been through, there was a lot of respect between the two drivers too...

Not over yet...

But then just when we thought it was all over, Mercedes lodged a complaint about the result...

For anyone confused...

Red Bull and Mercedes headed into consultation with the stewards. Meanwhile, the world waited...

Lots of newcomers to the sport were struggling to compute it all...

And still we waited...

Confirmation

And, eventually, hours after the race had finished, confirmation came that the result would stand.

Verstappen was finally able to celebrate properly...

So that's that. Right? Wrong...

Stay tuned.

