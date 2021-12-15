Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Hamilton received his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle

Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport just three days after he was denied an eighth Formula 1 drivers' title.

The 36-year-old Briton received the honour from Prince Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Mercedes racer controversially lost the 2021 title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was overtaken on the final lap of the last race after it was restarted following a late safety car.

The decision, which appeared to be in contravention of the governing body's own rules and standard protocols, to race again for one lap left Hamilton, who had dominated the race and was on course for the title himself, exposed on old tyres.

Verstappen, who had pitted for fresh ones, passed him to win.

Mercedes have said they intend to appeal against a decision by race stewards to reject their post-race protest regarding the handling of events by race director Michael Masi.

They have 96 hours from giving notice of intention to appeal - until around 19:00 UK time on Thursday - to decide whether to go ahead.

Hamilton was made an MBE in 2008 after winning his first F1 championship.

He said over his team radio at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that it had been "manipulated" but was magnanimous in his interviews after the race.