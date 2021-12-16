Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (left) was angered by the way rules were applied in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes have decided not to pursue their appeal against the results of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Their move follows a decision by governing body the FIA to conduct a "detailed analysis" of the end of the race and an admission it was "tarnishing" Formula 1's image.

Mercedes said they "welcomed" the move and would "hold the FIA accountable".

Max Verstappen's Red Bull overtook Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on the last lap to clinch the drivers' title.

Mercedes had two protests rejected by F1 officials on Sunday, with the team arguing race director Michael Masi did not apply the rules correctly.

The Australian appeared not to follow standard protocol on restarting the race after a late-race safety-car period. His decisions left Hamilton, who had led for the vast majority of the race and was on course for the world title, as a sitting duck on old tyres, with Verstappen behind him on fresh rubber.

Mercedes said they had been in "constructive dialogue" with the FIA since the race in an attempt to "create clarity for the future".

The team were satisfied with the decision to "thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision making in Formula 1".

In a lengthy statement, they said they "welcomed" the FIA inviting teams and drivers to take part in the investigation.

Mercedes also offered congratulations to Verstappen and Red Bull, adding: "We would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season. You made this F1 championship title fight truly epic."

