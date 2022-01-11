Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver to decide on F1 future after Abu Dhabi inquiry

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments556

Lewis Hamilton
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton missed out on the 2021 championship to Red Bull's Max Verstappen following a controversial end to the season

Lewis Hamilton will not decide whether to return to Formula 1 this season until he sees the results of an inquiry into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton is "disillusioned" with F1, his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said, as a result of last year's title-deciding race.

Hamilton lost the championship to Red Bull's Max Verstappen after FIA race director Michael Masi did not apply the rules correctly in a late safety-car period.

Insiders say Hamilton has lost trust in the governing body as a result.

Mercedes declined to comment on the situation surrounding Hamilton's future when approached by BBC Sport.

The team and Hamilton are said to be aligned on the issue and waiting to see what action the FIA takes to address the matters raised by the Abu Dhabi race.

The FIA has launched an inquiry into the events at Yas Marina and is aware both of Hamilton's unhappiness and that it has a big task on its hands to win back the seven-time champion's confidence.

New president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said he has contacted Hamilton since his election five days after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I don't think he's 100% ready to respond right now," Ben Sulayem said last week. "We don't blame him. I understand his position."

Some senior F1 insiders are concerned that the governing body has not fully grasped the threat to its credibility created by the final race of the season.

It has been a month since the Abu Dhabi race. But when asked about the timing of the inquiry's findings or what matters it will seek to address, the FIA said it was not yet ready to answer queries.

The FIA admitted in a statement last month that the events of Abu Dhabi were "tarnishing the image" of F1 but also said that it had "generated significant misunderstanding and reactions from F1 teams, drivers and fans".

Announcing the inquiry, the FIA said it would be done in time for "any identified meaningful feedback and conclusions to be made before the beginning of the 2022 season".

The first of two pre-season tests starts on 23 February, while the opening race is in Bahrain on 18-20 March.

The future of Masi is in doubt as a result of his handling of the race, which came at the end of a season in which there were repeated concerns among teams and drivers over the consistency of application of the rules.

One senior source told BBC Sport that Mercedes had dropped their appeal against the results of the race after agreeing a quid pro quo with the FIA.

This deal was said to be that Masi and FIA head of single-seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis would no longer be in their positions for the 2022 season.

Mercedes deny that any such deal was reached, and insist that they dropped their appeal after receiving assurances only that the issue would be treated seriously and appropriate action would be taken by the FIA.

Wolff said last month that Mercedes would "hold the FIA to account".

He did not clarify how he intended to do that but said he had "confidence, trust and faith" that the teams and drivers could work with the governing body to create a "more robust decision-making process".

Several senior figures have told BBC Sport that they do not see how Masi can retain his position as race director, but some have cautioned that the FIA is in a difficult position because there is no obvious replacement.

Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton
The 2021 championship was decided in the last lap of the season's final race

What is Hamilton's contractual situation?

Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes last year, which in theory will keep him at the team until at least the end of 2023.

Mercedes have recruited George Russell, one of the leading lights of the new generation of drivers, as the seven-time champion's team-mate in 2022.

The likeliest outcome is thought to be that the FIA will take significant action and that Hamilton will return in 2022.

But if Hamilton did decide to step away from F1, it is not immediately obvious who Mercedes would recruit to replace him.

Every major driver is under contract for the 2022 season and it is likely Mercedes would have to seek a deal to buy their chosen candidate out of his current commitments - as they did when they bought Valtteri Bottas out of Williams when Nico Rosberg retired after winning the 2016 world title.

What happened in Abu Dhabi to upset Hamilton?

Hamilton had dominated the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and was on course to win a record-breaking eighth world drivers' title when the safety car was sent out when Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go.

Red Bull pitted Verstappen to fit fresh tyres in the hope the race would restart before the chequered flag, but Mercedes felt they could not do the same with Hamilton because it would have meant the Briton losing the lead with no certainty the race would restart.

Masi then failed to apply the rules correctly in two different ways.

Normal protocol is to allow either all the lapped cars dotted through the field to un-lap themselves so they do not interfere with racing on the restart, or leave all in place.

But Masi allowed only some of the lapped cars in between the leaders to un-lap themselves - sending the five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen through so they were not in the way, but leaving all the others in place, including the two cars between Verstappen and third-placed Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

In addition, Masi ignored a rule that dictates that the race restarts at the end of the following lap after the lapped cars have been removed, and restarted it a lap early.

There needs to be clarity going forward - David Coulthard speaks to BBC Breakfast about F1 season finale

That lap was the last racing lap, and Verstappen used the extra grip of his fresh tyres to pass Hamilton, win the race and take his first world title.

An initial appeal by Mercedes against the results of the race was rejected by stewards that night. The team gave notice of their intention to appeal against that decision but withdrew that notice after three days of talks with the FIA.

Wolff has accused Masi of "a freestyle reading of the rules [that] left Lewis like a sitting duck", adding: "Robbing him in the last lap of the race is unacceptable."

But he has also said that there is a bigger problem for the FIA to solve than just finding a new race director.

"It's not only a decision to change the race director; the whole system of decision-making needs to be improved," Wolff said. "The race director is certainly under big pressure and some of that is due to our own faults."

One major change expected as a result of Abu Dhabi is for team principals to no longer be allowed to contact the race director during a grand prix.

Both Wolff and Red Bull's Christian Horner lobbied for actions that favoured their teams in the course of the race, as has become normal practice in recent seasons.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

576 comments

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 16:42

    The only way the sport regains any credibility is for Masi to be replaced and for the FIA to admit that mistakes were made. The lobbying of the Race Director and him making deals with Red Bull in those closing races was farcical. Still can't believe what happened in Abu Dhabi

    • Reply posted by KB, today at 16:46

      KB replied:
      Thank you for your name.

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 16:42

    What happened was an absolute disgrace and it sickened every true F1 fan out there, no matter who you support. It was a race fix on a grand scale and lost many of the newer fans who had tuned in. What an opportunity lost. And, for the record, yes I am a Lewis Hamilton fan - but I am an F1 fan of 40+ years first and foremost and if Lewis had won his 8th like that, it would have been awful too.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 16:46

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Ah the old "if you don't agree with me you aren't a true fan" argument,

      And how do you know what fans it lost or gained

      nd let's not mention Silverstone, right?

  • Comment posted by yippychipper, today at 16:40

    He's absolutely right. Masi manufactured a result.

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 16:45

      nick_tt replied:
      by letting Hamilton keep the lead on the 1st lap...yes, we know that Masi had it manufactured from the 1st lap..thankfully however it 'un-manufactured ' itself on the last lap

      no point living in delusions, everyone knows what happened on the 1st lap was as bad as the last...only the fanboys refuse to acknowledge whereas the rest of the world were even shocked at the time, even the british pundits

  • Comment posted by MisterLeeF, today at 16:38

    Masi has to be replaced.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy D, today at 16:46

      Jimmy D replied:
      Think that has probably already been agreed. He did appear to be way out of his depth.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:42

    Can't blame him, last race was a farce. I will never watch F1 again.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 16:46

      Phoenix44 replied:
      We will really miss you.

  • Comment posted by homerdog, today at 16:47

    "The FIA... is aware that it has a big task on its hands to win back the seven-time champion's confidence".

    Not to mention millions of fans who were cheated out of a fair conclusion to the whole season!

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 17:00

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      They've already lost millions of fans over the last decade or so simply due to stopping being interesting as a sport and people fed up with the over the top 'diva-ish' pantomime that comes with it all.
      Baring that in mind, do you think they care if you and others are 'cheesed off'?

  • Comment posted by Noname, today at 16:36

    I was shattered by the shenanigans when the race was over. I cannot imagine how Lewis felt.

    My wife said she won’t be watching anymore. She can imagine how Lewis feels.

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 16:40

      steve replied:
      I'm guessing he felt a few million quid better off, same as at the end of every race.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 16:41

    F1 IS A JOKE

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:53

      Celts replied:
      Seen as Hamilton fans love to put things into "football terms". How about we do that again?

      So the world cup final was played, the referee made a slightly questionable call, and one of the teams went on to win the world cup.

      The losing team were such a bunch of bitter cry babies, they threatened to get the world cup overturned in court. And are now threatening to rage quit the sport. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by timepasser, today at 16:42

    Only reason FIA is pretending to investigate is it got caught with it's fingers in the till. They're sorry ,but only that they got caught! Anyone arrogant enough to pull a stunt like they did is not going to make a real change .

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:54

      Celts replied:
      Only reason Hamilton (and his fan boys) are threatening to quit participating in/watching the sport, is because they want the FIA to be in Lewis favour for the whole of next season!

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 16:43

    Don’t blame Lewis. Only way I’d return is after seeing Masi sacked and the rules shored up.

  • Comment posted by Danny W, today at 16:48

    There’s a lot of people who will think this is sour grapes on Hamilton’s part but the governing body showed complete incompetence in the way the final race was handled. Had Hamilton lost the title “fairly” I don’t think we would be seeing this reaction.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 16:50

      Stewart52 replied:
      Would he have won it fairly under a safety car though

  • Comment posted by trickydicky, today at 16:46

    Not a chance Masi will still be there next season. He had a poor season anyway and then dropped that ball again when the world was watching. Either let all cars pass or non pass, what a plonker.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:04

      SamB replied:
      Even if all cars had of passed, Max would still have won.

      You really think Sainz on old tyres would have been able to catch up and get involved with the front 2?

      Yes it was unfair, bit on Sainz not Hamilton. Now stop crying over a technicality. It's been over a month already.....

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 16:34

    Firstly, I'd ignore any utterances from the Red Bull Ambassador to C4F1.

    • Reply posted by quietvoice_of_reason, today at 16:43

      quietvoice_of_reason replied:
      But Red Bull gives you wings... and air miles... and whatever else will help you to reach the "right" decision...

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 16:47

    FIA ought to get a move on to sort this mess out otherwise they will lose what little trust folk still have in them. First sack Masi and the present list of stewards, second get rid of the stupid rule about unlapping lapped cars and thirdly in the event of a safety car immediately shut the pit lane.
    If they had any real desire to do anything at all we should heard by now.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 16:52

      Stewart52 replied:
      Totally agree with closing the pit lane under a safety car or a VSC

  • Comment posted by Kenny McCann, today at 16:45

    F1 lost its integrity that day.How RB can celebrate a title gifted in that way shows a severe lack of moral fibre,but then Crashstappen is mollycoddled by CH who turned RB into the new Ferrari by moaning and complaining about other cars to divert attn away from his cant stand either of them personally. Im no fan of Lewis but he was robbed by blatant ignoring of the rules. F1 is wwe on wheels now

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:08

      SamB replied:
      Then again, Hamilton celebrated a "win" at Silverstone after taking his opponent out of the race. Even whilst Verstappen was still in hospital.

      But yeah, talk about moral fibre....

  • Comment posted by C-Wyndham, today at 16:49

    Why have the FIA not explained the logic behind the farce that was the last few laps of the Abu Dhabi GP?

    We all know it was orchestrated; they should at least have the decency to admit they were in the wrong.

    Lewis' position is completely fair in the circumstances.

    • Reply posted by turtle wax, today at 16:53

      turtle wax replied:
      He's just a spoilt child... always needs to be the centre of attention... he's not the WDEC now... get over it and come back stronger - Senna would - but then Senna was a real man

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 16:45

    Very tainted title for max

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:07

      SamB replied:
      You lot said the same about Rosberg in 2016 and Raikonnen in 2007.

      Basically every time Hamilton doesn't win, you lot claim that there's some sort of conspiracy! You're actually even more psychotic and pathetic than Trump fans!

  • Comment posted by David Junca, today at 16:47

    Not fan of Mercedes but that was a bitter end. Disgraceful from Fia. Formula Netflix instead of following rules

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:21

      SamB replied:
      Yeah, sure you're not!

      All neutral fan forums (such as the official F1 Youtube channel) are full of comments abut what a great race it was.

      It's only the Hamilton loving, BBC echo chamber that's full of bitter fan boys like you.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 16:40

    Can't blame him. He could be leading the championship by 100 pts going into the final race and last corner and you wouldn't trust them not to make up a new rule to make fastest final lap worth 200 pts.

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 16:43

      nick_tt replied:
      its a bit like that lap 1 incident where the FIA also didnt apply the rules to push Hamilton back into 2nd where he should've been...but hey ho

      just be honest about the situation to acknowledge that the end of the race didnt get handled well, but the 1st lap was also a disgrace...as were a number of decisions throughout the season

      make no mistake Max won the title, and F1 is not 1 driver!

  • Comment posted by Jimmy D, today at 16:45

    Never understood why Mercedes didn't take it all the way to the courts. After all who is more important to F! a firm that is one of the premier car builders in the world or a firm that sells pop.!

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 16:47

      nick_tt replied:
      they didnt because on the first lap they know that Masi should've penalised Hamilton for the move...if they'd gone to court RB would've nailed them and he'd be given a time penalty and still have lost the race by that account..

      just like the previous race where RB were both punished on track position and by time penalty...so in court, Merc would lose out, no point crying when the result was right

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured