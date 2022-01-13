FIA outlines the process for inquiry into last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula 1's governing body has outlined the process for an inquiry into last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Red Bull's Max Verstappen after FIA race director Michael Masi did not apply the rules correctly in a late safety-car period.

The FIA is to hold separate meetings with the sporting directors from the Formula 1 teams and the drivers.

It will then present its findings to F1 bosses next month.

Final decisions will be announced on the eve of the new season.

The stakes for the inquiry are high, because it emerged this week that Hamilton will not decide whether to return to Formula 1 this season until he sees the results of the FIA's inquiry into the Abu Dhabi race.

Insiders say Hamilton has lost trust in the governing body as a result of the events of Abu Dhabi and the FIA needs to take substantive action to win back his confidence.

Last month, in the aftermath of the race, the FIA admitted the controversy was "tarnishing the image" of F1.

The inquiry - led by FIA secretary general for motorsport Peter Bayer, who was recently appointed the executive director of single-seaters - will have two key stages.

On January 19, the FIA's sporting advisory committee - essentially, the sporting directors of all the F1 teams as well as FIA representatives - will meet to discuss the use of the safety car.

In the days after that, there will be a "shared discussion with all F1 drivers".

An FIA statement added: "The outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February, and final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on 18 March."

In addition, new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has asked Bayer "for proposals to review and optimise the organisation of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season".

On the face of it, the timeline seems to put Hamilton in a difficult position, because he will need to make a decision on his future before the first pre-season test, which is on 23-25 February.

In reality, though, the FIA's intentions will become clear long before the planned date of the official announcement on 18 March, the first day of track action at the season-opening race in Bahrain.

"Hamilton will have an opportunity to discuss [the matter] with the people leading the process, because there will be a meeting with the drivers," an FIA spokesman said.

The direction of travel will begin to emerge by the time of the meeting of the F1 Commission, which comprises the teams, and representatives of the FIA and F1.

No date has been set for this as yet but the plan is for it to be held in early February.

And if there are changes to key officials, these will become obvious to F1 teams long before the start of the season.

Masi's position is under particular scrutiny.

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff accused the Australian of a "freestyle reading of the rules" which he said "robbed" Hamilton of the championship. And many senior figures in F1 do not see how Masi can survive this inquiry.

The future of F1 single-seater head Nikolas Tombazis is also in question.

Wolff is said to be meeting Ben Sulayem on Friday for their first talks on the topic of the Abu Dhabi race.

  • Comment posted by jimicrowbar, today at 17:39

    If anyone agrees with the way that last race was handled then you need to have a word with yourself. Manipulation in front of millions. Its worse that the Downing street partys. Im not even a Hamilton fan. SPA was a joke also.

    • Reply posted by Paul Lewis, today at 17:55

      Paul Lewis replied:
      Spa was a joke, I'd almost forgotten about that in light of Abu Dhabi

  • Comment posted by Back9Bailey, today at 17:39

    Lets face it.. the FIA did not want a Hamilton win.......... he was probably not the best driver / car combination in the season as a whole, but ultimately the way the season ended was a total disgrace..... and Hamilton should still be world champion..... was the final result contrived.... who knows ? we we ever know ??? for me however I have ZERO trust now in the FIA

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 18:00

      kevirl replied:
      Max won with an overtake.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:26

    So their detailed investigation will be an agenda point at a meeting, followed by a quick chat with the drivers? And the results will be released during FP1 at the first race?

    Talk about kicking the can down the road and sweeping things under the carpet. They must take us all for fools.

    • Reply posted by martc1320, today at 17:48

      martc1320 replied:
      yes, I think that's it.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 17:25

    I have no faith in the enquiry being anything other than a huge coverup. Sadly Lewis Hamilton will not get the championship he deserved.

    • Reply posted by st912, today at 17:33

      st912 replied:
      zero chance of any change to title and zero chance of any admission of failure on the part of the FIA.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:44

    I've been watching F1 for years & with the rule changes coming I should be excited about next year. But I'm not. Why invest so much time watching something that has been exposed to be a compete farce? Even the enquiry into the farce seems to be pathetic. F1 is fast losing a fan here.

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 17:48

      flying lizard replied:
      ditto

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 17:38

    Er another cop out and cover up by the FIA.

  • Comment posted by Colchester Paul, today at 17:32

    One month to 'Outline' how the process will work and less than 2 months to deliver it. Not a chance of it being far reaching enough
    At the end of the day MV deserved the championship based on the whole season, but what happened in the last race was just plain wrong. If the boot had been on the other foot MV fans would have rightly been calling blood too.
    What is needed is clarity and consistency

    • Reply posted by Nohumour, today at 17:36

      Nohumour replied:
      Well said but don't agree that Max deserved the season.

      Please let there be clarity and consistency, but I worry about the timeline they've spelled out and wonder what they have been doing for a month?

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 17:35

    Sadly the FIA will never admit their very obvious fault, therefore making competing and watching the sport futile unless you’re Red Bull or a Red Bull fan. Not that we didn’t already know that.

  • Comment posted by rubberduck, today at 17:30

    Red bull will not want massi to go or it will forever taint max' only ever title!

    • Reply posted by bbc, today at 17:31

      bbc replied:
      Only title so far

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:42

    The only reason F1 has gained popularity recently is because of the TWO drivers competing. Take EITHER of those drivers out of the equation and F1 is back where it started, predictable and unexciting - why watch if you know who is going to win? If they dont give Hamilton an apology and he quits, it's going to be just another era of dominance by one driver. F1 has shot itself in the foot.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 17:39

    I can't believe it will take the FIA 3 months to read the rulebook and then compare what happened in Abu Dhabi to what the rules say should have happened.
    Unless they are going to investigate what happened every other time a SC has been deployed since the 90s just to check the rules were consistent in the past.

  • Comment posted by Spudnic78, today at 17:48

    All the RB fans on here forget about Horner and MVs antics throughout the season. I'm no fan of Hamilton but this was the best season for years and it was about to be decided in the last race until the FIA made it a farce. Don't expect them to admit that though.
    The sport has become a joke for the casual viewer.

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 17:51

      flying lizard replied:
      Well said, had enough of Old Spice and Lauda mark 2 moaning all season!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:27

    The FIA could do worse than look at how NASCAR handle late race yellow flags. But I suspect that the various factions wouldn't like such a logical solution.

    • Reply posted by Rich Gill, today at 17:31

      Rich Gill replied:
      I agree in principle but it is made slightly difficult by the fact that there is no refuelling in F1. The Green-White-Chequered works well in the US

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 17:43

    Having lost interest in F1 years ago this season had drawn me back into the sport. It is a real. Shame that it has ended in complete and utter farce and I won't be bothering to engage with the sport again in a hurry and I'm sure I'm not alone

    • Reply posted by saxon05, today at 17:45

      saxon05 replied:
      Your not the only one - sky f1 about to be cancelled

  • Comment posted by DidjitAll, today at 17:43

    Absolute farce, dragging this out over pre season and announcing on the eve of the new season, if you think abu dhabi was done for spectacle then this is even more so... only one reason to announce it on that date, get everyone talking about f1 before the new season

  • Comment posted by eh77, today at 17:47

    The answer is simple ... if the race is stopped and cars come in to the pits, when the race is restarted, why not just use the virtual safety car to space the cars back out ... should only take a lap or two ... the problem is it wont happen because it removes an opportunity to manipulate the result !!!

  • Comment posted by none set, today at 17:50

    Surely no Hamilton fan will pay to watch F1 next season 🤞😬

    • Reply posted by kingsley, today at 17:54

      kingsley replied:
      So are people Hamilton fans rather than F1 fans? That's what you're implying. It would show them to be infantile.

  • Comment posted by JohnnyMo, today at 17:42

    Everyone know what happened, everyone know what the main characters thinks so what is the point of this other that to waste time.

  • Comment posted by Bacaruda, today at 17:41

    Have Masi and Tombazis not already lost their jobs? I thought Masi was previously Exec director for single seaters, which is subsumed by Peter Bayer according to this report. Similar comment could apply to Tombazis.

    So Bayer has to execute the previous incumbents.....sets the tome for something between a farce and a whitewash.

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 17:52

    The true problem isn't Max versus Lewis, it shouldn't really matter who was at the end of the unfair FIA decisions. The problem is that these unfair decisions happened, and that the man who had the biggest influence over the results of the championship was Masi, not Verstappen or Hamilton.

