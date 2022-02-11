Bahrain to host grand prix until 2036

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Bahrain first hosted a race in 2004

Bahrain will host a grand prix until at least 2036 after the country signed an extended contract with Formula 1.

The deal is the longest F1 has with any circuit.

Bahrain was the first Middle Eastern state to host a race when it made its debut in 2004. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia have since followed.

Bahrain will host the season-opening race on 20 March, after Australia was displaced from its traditional slot because of uncertainties over Covid.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has been moved to the third slot on the calendar this season to give the country more time to prepare.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said Bahrain "has a very special place in our sport".

Bahrain as a country is closely associated with F1 through not only the race, with which the country's Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa is closely associated, but also as a result of its majority shareholding in the McLaren team through its sovereign wealth fund.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was initially held in daylight but was shifted to a twilight timing in 2014 in an attempt to enhance its appeal.

This year, it will start at 18:00 local time (15:00 UK), shortly after the sun sets.