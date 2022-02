Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

After last season's dramatic finish, Formula 1 teams have gone back to the drawing board over the winter and are now unveiling their new designs for the 2022 season, due to start in Bahrain on 18 March.

There are substantial rule changes for car design this year, which could shake up the competitive order.

But which cars lead the looks race so far?

Red Bull

Red Bull won the drivers' title in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2021 - can they win it this year with their new car, the Red Bull RB18?

It looks the part but can Max Verstappen hold off Mercedes & Lewis Hamilton for a second year running in this car?

Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will race in this - the new AMR22

Will the Mercedes-powered Aston Martin team finish better than their seventh in the constructors' championship last year?

McLaren

McLaren's MCL36 car could be fast in the hands of Britain's Lando Norris

McLaren last won the drivers' championship in 2008

Haas

The VF-22 includes an entirely new way of generating aerodynamic downforce, re-shaped wings and lower-profile tyres