More than 140,000 people watched Max Verstappen win Sunday's race in Austin last year

The United States Grand Prix will be held in Austin, Texas for at least another five years after the track signed a new contract with Formula 1.

The event has become one of the highest profile and most prestigious on the calendar since the Circuit of the Americas held its first race in 2012.

Last year, the total attendance was 400,000 spectators after the event missed 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year, Austin is joined by a second race in the US in Miami, Florida.

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: "Austin is a great city, and the track is a favourite for all the drivers; we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment."

F1's owners, Liberty Media, are seeking to create a firm foothold for the sport in the US market, which has traditionally been a difficult one to crack.

Alongside Austin and Miami, F1 is trying to secure a third race in the States, with talks ongoing for a grand prix in Las Vegas.