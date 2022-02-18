Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Michael Andretti currently owns teams that compete in IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E

Former IndyCar champion and Formula 1 driver Michael Andretti is aiming to field a new team in F1 from 2024.

The 59-year-old is the son of 1978 F1 world champion Mario, who confirmed the news on social media on Friday. external-link

Should the American's entry be approved by the FIA, the team would be called Andretti Global.

Mario Andretti said on Twitter that his son's entry "has the resources and checks every box".

It is not the first time Michael Andretti has attempted to enter F1.

Last year he saw a takeover attempt of Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo F1 team, collapse because of "control issues". external-link

Andretti competed in F1 in 1993, contesting 13 races in what proved to be a difficult campaign with the McLaren team.

His best result was a third-placed finish at the Italian Grand Prix, but he left the team soon afterwards and missed the final three races of the season.