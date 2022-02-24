Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace on the second day of pre-season testing in Spain.

The 24-year-old from Monaco, second quickest on the first day of the test on Wednesday, led Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri by just over 0.2 seconds.

Daniel Ricciardo kept McLaren towards the top with the third fastest time.

Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris retains the fastest time of pre-season so far with his lap from Wednesday, just over 0.1secs quicker than Leclerc's Thursday time.

Headline lap times in pre-season testing are notoriously poor indicators of actual competitiveness because so many factors can cloud the true picture - including tyre selection, fuel load, engine modes and track conditions.

Leclerc cautioned against reading too much into Ferrari's pace early in pre-season, adding: "I enjoyed it. It's interesting to finally be able to push a bit more and understand how different a driving style we need to have.

"A positive day. We have done many laps and slowly we get to understand the car and push it a bit more.

"In the high-speed [corners] it is feeling quite good. In the low-speed, you feel a bit more the weight of the car, especially in braking and the last sector but overall the feeling is not too bad."

F1 has introduced new regulations this year in an attempt to generate closer, more competitive racing. This has led to a significant variation in car design among the 10 teams.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said: "The times are very close, which was one of the intentions of the new regulations. And the cars are so different. There will be differences in lap time, but not as big as the differences in designs."

The fastest driver from last year's top teams on Thursday was Mercedes' George Russell, fourth fastest just under a second off Leclerc's time.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who took over the car from world champion Max Verstappen for the day, was seventh fastest. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was 16th and slowest after stepping into the Mercedes for the afternoon session, using only the hard 'C2' compound of tyre.

Alfa Romeo finally managed to get a significant number of laps under their belts after a difficult first day. New driver Guanyu Zhou was ninth fastest, managing 71 laps in the afternoon, after Valtteri Bottas did 21 in the morning session.

Many of the teams were suffering from a phenomenon whereby the cars bounce on the straights.

This is caused by the powerful underbody aerodynamics losing their effect as the car moves closer to the ground, jumping up as a result of the reduced aerodynamic load, and then sinking again as it returns.

This turns into a cycle as the car moves down the straight and is something the teams will need to optimise before the season starts next month.

Binotto said: "Most of us underestimated the problem and we are bouncing more than expected.

"How long it takes to address or solve? Solving it can be straightforward but optimising the performance could be a less easy exercise.

"I am pretty sure each team will get to a solution and the ones that get there sooner will have an advantage."

What were the drivers' fastest times?

1 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari one minute 19.689 seconds

2 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpha Tauri 1:19.918*

3 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:20.288*

4 George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1:20.537

5 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:20.546s

6 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:20.784

7 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:21.430

8 Nikita Mazepin (Rus) Haas 1:21.512s

9 Alex Albon (Tha) Williams 1:21.531s

10 Guanyu Zhou (Chi) Alfa Romeo 1:21.885s

11 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:21.894s

12 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:21.920s

13 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas 1:21.949

14 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:22.164

15 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1:22.288s

16 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes 1:22.562s**

* denotes C4 compound tyre; ** denotes C2 compound; all other times set on C3 tyre. C1 is hardest, C5 is softest.