Formula 1 pre-season testing: Charles Leclerc fastest on day two in Barcelona

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace on the second day of pre-season testing in Spain.

The 24-year-old from Monaco, second quickest on the first day of the test on Wednesday, led Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri by just over 0.2 seconds.

Daniel Ricciardo kept McLaren towards the top with the third fastest time.

Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris retains the fastest time of pre-season so far with his lap from Wednesday, just over 0.1secs quicker than Leclerc's Thursday time.

Headline lap times in pre-season testing are notoriously poor indicators of actual competitiveness because so many factors can cloud the true picture - including tyre selection, fuel load, engine modes and track conditions.

Leclerc cautioned against reading too much into Ferrari's pace early in pre-season, adding: "I enjoyed it. It's interesting to finally be able to push a bit more and understand how different a driving style we need to have.

"A positive day. We have done many laps and slowly we get to understand the car and push it a bit more.

"In the high-speed [corners] it is feeling quite good. In the low-speed, you feel a bit more the weight of the car, especially in braking and the last sector but overall the feeling is not too bad."

F1 has introduced new regulations this year in an attempt to generate closer, more competitive racing. This has led to a significant variation in car design among the 10 teams.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said: "The times are very close, which was one of the intentions of the new regulations. And the cars are so different. There will be differences in lap time, but not as big as the differences in designs."

The fastest driver from last year's top teams on Thursday was Mercedes' George Russell, fourth fastest just under a second off Leclerc's time.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who took over the car from world champion Max Verstappen for the day, was seventh fastest. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was 16th and slowest after stepping into the Mercedes for the afternoon session, using only the hard 'C2' compound of tyre.

Alfa Romeo finally managed to get a significant number of laps under their belts after a difficult first day. New driver Guanyu Zhou was ninth fastest, managing 71 laps in the afternoon, after Valtteri Bottas did 21 in the morning session.

Many of the teams were suffering from a phenomenon whereby the cars bounce on the straights.

This is caused by the powerful underbody aerodynamics losing their effect as the car moves closer to the ground, jumping up as a result of the reduced aerodynamic load, and then sinking again as it returns.

This turns into a cycle as the car moves down the straight and is something the teams will need to optimise before the season starts next month.

Binotto said: "Most of us underestimated the problem and we are bouncing more than expected.

"How long it takes to address or solve? Solving it can be straightforward but optimising the performance could be a less easy exercise.

"I am pretty sure each team will get to a solution and the ones that get there sooner will have an advantage."

What were the drivers' fastest times?

1 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari one minute 19.689 seconds

2 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpha Tauri 1:19.918*

3 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:20.288*

4 George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1:20.537

5 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:20.546s

6 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:20.784

7 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:21.430

8 Nikita Mazepin (Rus) Haas 1:21.512s

9 Alex Albon (Tha) Williams 1:21.531s

10 Guanyu Zhou (Chi) Alfa Romeo 1:21.885s

11 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:21.894s

12 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:21.920s

13 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas 1:21.949

14 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:22.164

15 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1:22.288s

16 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes 1:22.562s**

* denotes C4 compound tyre; ** denotes C2 compound; all other times set on C3 tyre. C1 is hardest, C5 is softest.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 17:58

    The new cars are looking great and some of the young guns are clearly out to make a pre season statement of intent.

    I hope that it is a good and fair season but I shall not follow it myself as I believe that the integrity of F1 and of the FIA was washed down the pan last season in Abu Dhabi and without sporting integrity there is no sport.

    Max, Masi did wrong and you need to acknowledge this.

  • Comment posted by Meazza, today at 17:58

    Those calling for the Russian GP to be cancelled are pretty hypocritical. Was the British GP cancelled when we invaded Iraq for no good reason? Is Vettel refusing to race the Saudi GP due to the bloodbath in Yemen? Or it is okay as long as you're friends with America? Not saying what Russia is doing is okay, but that international sport should not be defined by Western politics.

  • Comment posted by Nohumour, today at 17:46

    '...thrown under the bus?'

    He was the bus, driving the wrong way round an F1 rule book.

    I'm a little concerned by the mentality shown at RB.

    Cracking looking cars this year.

    • Reply posted by MP4, today at 17:52

      MP4 replied:
      Don't ruin this hys as well. Testing is the topic.

  • Comment posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 17:46

    Going by previous testing sessions over the years, we’re still a long way from knowing the pecking order. We don’t even know who the slowest is! A little less nagging & controversial chat from Horner and Toto, and let’s get this season going

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 17:46

    The winter testing is a complete waste of time in terms of judging competitiveness. Basically it’ll be Merc and rb at the sharp end. Although hopefully Ferrari and mcclaren will be competitive and closer than last year.

    • Reply posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 17:55

      JumpinJeffFarmer replied:
      That’s usually the case but I’m hoping for a surprise package or two

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 17:36

    Ferrari and mcclaren going rather well. The final day of testing should maybe give a better picture. The other testing sessions nearer the season start will be probally more representative. Cars bouncing around a bit because of the aerodynamics. Wonder then if teams will lobby for active suspension to be brought back.

    • Reply posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 17:47

      JumpinJeffFarmer replied:
      Probably first race of the season but I’m guessing only guessing that some cars will be very very slow in comparison

