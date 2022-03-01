Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Haas' Russian driver Nikita Mazepin could yet be banned by the FIA

Excluding Russian athletes from sport because the country invaded Ukraine is an "unfair solution", says ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

The sport's governing body, the FIA, is staging an emergency meeting on Tuesday to "discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine".

It will determine whether F1's only current Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin, can compete for his team, Haas.

Russian Kvyat is due to compete in the World Endurance Championship this year.

The 27-year-old said "sport should remain outside politics" and banning Russian athletes "goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace".

The International Olympic Committee has called for Russian and Belarussian athletes to be prevented from competing in international events.

The Russian Grand Prix, due to take place on 25 September in Sochi, was cancelled last week.

"I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace," said Kvyat.

"Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?"

Haas removed the branding of its title partner, Uralkali, for the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona last week. The Russian fertiliser company is part-owned by oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, the father of F1 driver Nikita.