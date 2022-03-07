Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first win of the year in 2021's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Italy's historic Imola circuit has secured a place on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025.

The track returned to the schedule in 2020 after a 15-year absence as part of F1's attempts to restructure the calendar in the middle of the pandemic.

Its success has led to a new deal for the next three seasons.

Formula 1 chairman Stefano Domenicali, who began his career working at Imola, said: "The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport."

From 1981 to 2006, the track's event was known as the San Marino Grand Prix, but its name changed when it returned to reflect support from the Emilia-Romagna province in which the race is located.

Imola's first grand prix was in 1980, when it held the Italian Grand Prix in place of Monza while renovations took place at the race's traditional home.

Domenicali added: "It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future."