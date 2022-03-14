Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton will race with George Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says he will change his name to incorporate his mother Carmen's surname.

The 37-year-old Briton will include 'Larbalestier' as a middle name rather than adding it to his surname.

"I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I'm just about to put that in my name," said Hamilton.

"I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Speaking before the start of the 2022 season, which begins this weekend, he added: "I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name."

Mercedes driver Hamilton said he is "working on" the name change but it will not be official for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton's parents divorced when he was a child.

He returns for the new season after some doubt over his participation following the controversial end the last campaign.

Max Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap of the last race of the season to take the world title after ex-race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not.

Hamilton said: "I've come back to fight for that eighth (title) - that's what I'm here for."