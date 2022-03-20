The story of Bahrain

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

bahrain gp
Verstappen and Leclerc battled thrillingly for the lead early on
bahrain gp
It was clean getaway for every car at start
charles leclerc
Leclerc always sits against the barrier before each race
Verstappen
Verstappen's attack on Leclerc's lead came to end when he locked his wheels under braking and flat-spotted his front right tyre
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc took his third career win
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly's race ended with a fire in his Alpha Tauri
McLaren
McLaren had a terrible race, finishing well down the order
Aston Martin
Aston Martin will also be disappointed with their result

Top Stories