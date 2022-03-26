Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Saudi Arabian GP qualifyingLast updated on 24 minutes ago24 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1But before second practice on Friday reports came through of a missile attack on an oil facility near the circuitThe Jeddah Corniche circuit is surrounded by coastlineAfter several hours drivers and bosses agreed the race on Sunday will go ahead, despite "concerns"F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, right, assured drivers the race would go ahead safelyHamilton had one of the worst qualifying sessions of his whole careerSchumacher hit the wall at high speed during qualfiyingThere was substantial damage to the German's car, and he was air-lifted to hospitalPerez was congratulated on his pole by chef Gordon Ramsay