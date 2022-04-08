Close menu

Australian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen in practice as Mercedes struggles continue

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc leads the drivers' championship after winning the season-opener in Bahrain and finishing second in Saudi Arabia

Charles Leclerc headed Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc ended the session 0.245 seconds ahead of the Dutchman, who appeared to have the potential to go faster had it not been for traffic and some errors.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was 0.398secs off the pace in third place, ahead of the Fernando Alonso's Alpine, impressively competitive in fourth.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were only 11th and 13th.

Seven-time champion Hamilton said it had been "a difficult session".

"Nothing we change on the car makes a difference at the moment," Hamilton said, "so that's the difficult thing.

"You get in very optimistic and make changes and then it doesn't seem to be wanting to improve. We made some changes into P2. P1 was better and P2 ended up being a bit harder for me. It's just a tricky car.

"This is the way it is so we just have to drive with it. That's the frustrating thing. You're trying to push and catch and even when you do a decent lap it's 1.2 seconds down."

Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes sit second in the constructors' championship but are 40 points behind Ferrari and only one ahead of Red Bull, who suffered a double retirement at the season-opener in Bahrain

Russell said the team were still struggling badly with "porpoising", an aerodynamic phenomenon that leads to a high-frequency bouncing on the straights as the airflow under the car is disrupted and which has afflicted the Mercedes since it first hit the track.

"We're definitely porpoising pretty bad," Russell said. "Into Turn Nine it is probably the most severe I have experienced. We believe that's the fastest way around the track but maybe it's not.

"We need to keep digging into the data. We have gone from left, right and centre with the set-up and all have resorted to a similar outcome. So we need to try and get top of things and understand what's happening."

Verstappen complained of a lack of front grip early in the day but improved the car towards the end of running.

"P1 and beginning of P2 we were lacking a bit of balance," the world champion said. "For the final run, we changed the car around a bit and I felt a lot happier.

"We are a tiny bit off Ferrari but I do think we can make it a little bit closer. But in the long run everything felt quite stable and quite nice so I am happy about that. We have little bit of work to do but we are more or less there."

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fifth ahead of the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, McLaren's Lando Norris, Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen looked like he had the potential to displace the Ferraris at the top of the timesheets, but encountered traffic on one fast lap and then made a mistake three corners from the end of another when he appeared on target to go fastest.

There was a brief red-flag period towards the end of the session after a piece of bodywork detached itself from Lance Stroll's Aston Martin and had to be retrieved by a marshal.

Stroll's team-mate Sebastian Vettel did not run in the second session after an engine failure towards the end of the first. The team had planned to change the power-unit but failed to do so in time for the German to return to the track.

Melbourne's Albert Park track has been modified for F1's return to Australia after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

A chicane has been removed and some of the corners reprofiled in an attempt to make the racing more exciting on a circuit that is renowned for the difficulty of overtaking.

But there were no major incidents during the session, although a number of drivers ran off-track and Verstappen was one of those who had a couple of near misses with traffic. The Dutchman suffered particularly on his qualifying simulation run when he had to back out of a fast lap at the 155mph Turns Nine and 10 when cars were running slowly on the racing line ahead of him.

Alonso's Alpine is fitted with a new engine for this weekend - his third of the season when only three are allowed for the whole championship.

Alpine discovered a problem with Alonso's engine after the first race in Bahrain and fitted a new one for the second race in Saudi Arabia. That suffered a water-pump failure which caused irreparable damage to the internal combustion engine.

Alonso's problems mean he will inevitably face grid penalties later in the year for using more than the permitted number of power-unit elements.

Comments

Join the conversation

145 comments

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 08:51

    Please can we ditch the football fan mentally of slagging the opposition and have a grown up hys

    • Reply posted by 51yearsofF1, today at 09:00

      51yearsofF1 replied:
      One of the most sensible comments on this forum all season. Nice one Jimmy

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 08:46

    Ferrari fan here but I'm getting fed up to the back teeth of Lewis and Max 'fans' constantly hijacking HYSs to spout their bile

    • Reply posted by They Died In Hell, today at 08:55

      They Died In Hell replied:
      I think you’ll find it’s the other way round - see Emeryln post. Now that’s bile

  • Comment posted by Madmitch, today at 08:36

    Excellent, so good to have Ferrari back on form, Leclerc is a decent guy and a great driver, so much better than Max.

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 08:42

      matt replied:
      Max suffers with being arrogant, he is clearly good behind the wheel, but his antics on track and comments and media face off track are always going to create haters. and having his ego massage by Moaner Spice doesn't do him any favours. Get him under a team principal like Ron Dennis back in the old days and he'd have sorted him out.

  • Comment posted by Floris Dboss, today at 08:50

    I'm just looking forward to a (hopefully) tight race with multiple overtakes and even surprises.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 08:56

      Jimmy replied:
      Good example of a grown-up vomm

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 08:54

    Lost interest in F1 after last year. Made for TV racing now

    • Reply posted by Floris Dboss, today at 09:03

      Floris Dboss replied:
      and yet here you are keeping those viewer numbers up like the rest of us and commenting on HYS pages :)

  • Comment posted by Bill Stickers, today at 08:31

    I look forward to seeing LH prove he's a great driver and dragging the Merc up the order. There's now some real opportunity to prove it was him and not the car that was winning all those years

    • Reply posted by Redbullu5er, today at 08:36

      Redbullu5er replied:
      Not going to happen

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 08:29

    Looks like Merc have got it all wrong. They obviously diverted too many resources last year to focus on the 2021 championship. Oh well.

    • Reply posted by wolf, today at 08:52

      wolf replied:
      Perhaps this is true. I remember last year when merc said they couldn’t compete and had given up to focus on this year. Then suddenly their car was miles ahead of what it was and fighting for the championship. Paying the price now?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 08:53

    Another potential contest between Verstappen and Leclerc as these two may qualify at the front of the grid. The other drivers are very close too. It will be an exciting qualifying and race at Aus GP.

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 09:03

    That Lego McLaren is something else 👌

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 08:54

    Leclerc may be making the headlines, but Sainz is doing a more solid job- always there or there abouts. Better in a race than in qualifying. Mature head on young shoulders. If his results are solid and constant he could be a dark horse for the title. Doesn't need to win every race, just regularly in the top three would do.

    • Reply posted by Low Salt Chip Shop Curry, today at 08:59

      Low Salt Chip Shop Curry replied:
      Sainz is doing a more solid job,? Out practiced out qualified and outraced by Leclerc. I'm not saying he isn't doing a very good job but I'd love to hear your logic of how he's doing a "more solid job" than the man leading the Championship after two races and heading up practice in the third?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 08:48

    I see the mercurial Schumacher jr is been shown up by the journeyman Magnussen again. 1.2s in the first session 0.7s in the second.

    • Reply posted by Fer de Lance, today at 08:59

      Fer de Lance replied:
      Mercurial - surely ye jest.

  • Comment posted by Rambo, today at 09:18

    In regards to LH.. I've never seen a British sports star hated by so many Brits before! What's going on?

    • Reply posted by Rubbertires, today at 09:21

      Rubbertires replied:
      We don't like him, John quite simple really.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 08:38

    Interesting to see the Ferrari's still porpoising like mad, makes me wonder if the porpoising is actually not the issue at Merc. I reckon its a car with not enough power and way too much drag, which with the lack of side pods makes me wonder what is actually causing all the drag ??

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 09:19

      mluk replied:
      Looks like the Ferrari engine is just working better as the merc customer teams have dropped back.

      Maybe something to do with the E10 fuel?

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 09:27

    anyone seen lewis?

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 09:32

      mluk replied:
      He was out there just like the other teams and drivers. What's your point?

  • Comment posted by Five, today at 09:26

    Lewis against all the odds became the F1 GOAT. Had the WDC stolen from him last year, he's not a womaniser and drunk like Hunt and uses his platform for good but still all the haters are loving he's not winning. Despite Lewis winning in every formula he's ever entered with nothing to prove. The mind boggles.

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 08:51

    No chance of an h.y.s where all the comments aren't about ON but about the front runners?

    • Reply posted by Rubbertires, today at 09:04

      Rubbertires replied:
      No. Unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Dont be a fool, today at 09:28

    Nothing wrong with Mercedes cars, they are the quickest and the best engineered cars on the circuit. As an expert, I suggest you look at their drivers in order to find the deficiencies.

    • Reply posted by thelion, today at 09:31

      thelion replied:
      Hahaha!!! So then why are Ferrari and Red Bull cars consistently faster. Mercedes head mechanic even stated “our car is not up to standard yet this season”! 😂😂

  • Comment posted by thelion, today at 09:26

    This really proves that Lewis is no better a driver than Max or Charles etc. etc. he just had the better car for 6 years!!!!

    • Reply posted by yay, today at 09:28

      yay replied:
      It really doesn't

  • Comment posted by dodgyknee, today at 09:25

    I'd love to see Alonso in a competitive car for a change. Great driver, always outperforming his car's potential.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 09:31

      Govind75 replied:
      Absolutely agree! Praying for a few podiums this season. However, Alonso has said his main focus of returning to F1 was another WDC.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 09:19

    So nice to see Alpine being competitive. Alonso deserves a good car tbh

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 09:22

      thenestofvipers replied:
      To be fair Alonso has had his fair share of 'good' cars and for most of those opportunities he blew it

