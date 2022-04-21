Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Carlos Sainz finished on the podium at the first two races of the 2022 season but failed to finish in Australia

Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract with Ferrari until the end of 2024.

The Spaniard joined Ferrari in 2021 as team-mate to Charles Leclerc and has impressed with his speed, consistency and collaborative philosophy.

His new deal means his contract is as long as that of Leclerc, who signed a five-year deal before the 2020 season.

Sainz, 27, said: "I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can't wait to do my best for Ferrari."

His previous contract ran until the end of this year.

Ferrari have started the 2022 season with the fastest car and Leclerc is early favourite for the championship, after establishing a 34-point lead in the standings with two wins, a second place and three fastest laps in just three races.

Sainz, who crashed out of the last grand prix in Australia, is third in the championship, four points behind Mercedes' George Russell.

"I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and, after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable," he said.

"My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.

"The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win."

Team principal Mattia Binotto said: "I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos' contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity.

"In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities.

"Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress.

"Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I'm sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team."

World champion Max Verstappen has been Leclerc's closest rival so far this season but the Red Bull driver is only sixth in the standings, 46 points behind the Monegasque, after two retirements in his Red Bull.

Despite Leclerc's huge lead, Binotto insisted after the Australian Grand Prix that the two Ferrari drivers were still free to race and that Sainz was not yet in a position where he would be asked to support his team-mate's championship bid.

Ferrari have not won the drivers' title since 2007, when Kimi Raikkonen triumphed in a close fight with McLaren drivers Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari twice narrowly missed out on the title with Alonso in 2010 and 2012, losing out to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.

After Vettel switched to Ferrari from 2015, the German was a title contender in 2017 and 2018 but a series of driver and team errors torpedoed their challenge to Hamilton and Mercedes.