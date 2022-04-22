Close menu

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole from Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Graphic of the top three positions in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to pole position in an incident-packed qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

There were five red flags in a rain-affected session and Verstappen ended up 0.8 seconds quicker than Leclerc.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified only 11th and 13th before the rain came down in Mercedes' least competitive showing of the season.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third, from Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz caused one of the stoppages when he crashed at Rivazza early in the second session, and the Spaniard will start 10th.

The other red flags were caused by a brake failure for Williams' Alexander Albon in the opening minutes of the first session, an off for Magnussen at Acque Minerali, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas pulling off the track and then finally a mistake by Norris when the session resumed for what should have been a final one-lap shootout.

Verstappen's pole time was set on a lap on which the Dutchman had to back off for Bottas' stranded car. He was allowed to keep the time because he had slowed sufficiently for the incident.

Before that, Leclerc had been 0.02secs quicker than Verstappen on their first laps of the final session.

But while Leclerc chose to back off before going for a second lap, Verstappen kept going for another time straight away.

Leclerc admitted he was annoyed and that he had made the "wrong choice".

The session decided the grid for Saturday's sprint race, the results of which set the starting places for the main grand prix on Sunday.

The number of points for the sprint this year have been increased, with eight points for the winner, and all those finishing in the top eight rewarded.

Behind Magnussen in fourth, Alpine's Fernando Alonso was fifth, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Bottas, Sebastian Vettel in the improved Aston Martin and Sainz.

What happened to Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton
Neither Mercedes went through to Q3 for the first time since the 2012 season when Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg were their drivers

It was a chastening day for Mercedes, who looked uncompetitive from the start of practice.

The two cars were five and seven seconds off the pace in the rain of first practice and although they were in better shape in qualifying, the team had both cars knocked out in second qualifying for the first time since the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes were unlucky with the Sainz red flag as rain started to fall during the pause in the session while the Ferrari was removed from the barriers.

That robbed them of the chance to improve and make it into the top 10 shootout, but it would have been touch and go anyway.

Hamilton said he felt the team had "underperformed" but it is clear Mercedes need to get to the bottom of what is causing the car's problems quickly if this season is not to be a total write-off.

Sainz's error was his second in as many competitive days, after he crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Sainz said: "It's a shame. I felt comfortable. I don't understand because I wasn't going at full speed. I have no choice but to apologise. The sprint race remains to come back as much as possible."

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract to drive for Ferrari until 2024
Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:02

    This really does look like being the most boring season ever.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 18:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mark17, today at 18:00

    Where's all the Hamilton fanboys cheering him on then

  • Comment posted by ScootMaGoot, today at 18:00

    Why does the writer talk about the Mercs before the guy who was third?

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 18:01

      Defund the BBC replied:
      I think we know the answer to that.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:59

    Hamilton off for an early bath once again!

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:59

    Hi Mr Andrew Benson, hope you are having a good sulk about Lewis getting beaten by George again.

  • Comment posted by ecosse1950, today at 17:58

    formula 1 would be better without him,given a title and not a fit driver with all his mistakes F1 dropped from the must watch list

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:58

    When is Andrew benson going to finally admit he was wrong about Lewis?

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:58

    BBC reporter saying, will qualifying finish this year. It finished early enough for Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:58

    Congrats to RB& MV for the quali. Get the reliability sorted & they'll run away with the championships

    On the other side, what can we say about Merc & LH, sad to see what's happening with them but also a realisation that life is a great leveller & you are only as good as your car. LH was winning because of that peach of an engine & the "party mode" was bringing them poles etc but look at them now

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:57

    I wonder what most comments on this HYS will be about???

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 17:59

      KingFreddy replied:
      Same thing as every week, Pinky.

  • Comment posted by Daviddp, today at 17:57

    Why does Horner get so much screen time? I dislike him.

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 18:00

      Defund the BBC replied:
      That's ok, at least you've heard of him. Doubt he has any opinion about you.

  • Comment posted by TheresOnlyOneSauzee, today at 17:57

    That was absolutely unwatchable - safety has to come first but there has to be a better way to manage a qualifying session than that.

  • Comment posted by LFC Plastic Jock Branch, today at 17:56

    Privileged Hamiltons lap of honour before retirement in tatters.......lovely

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 17:56

    Ahh yes, let's all have a race to determine who's gonna be first for the actual race

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 18:00

      KingFreddy replied:
      There's only three this year, could be worse.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:55

    I’d say max is a good 5 tenths quicker than lewis on talent

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 18:01

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      You’re being generous to Lewis on that one

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:55

    Lewis who???

    ABH

  • Comment posted by poledriver, today at 17:55

    So good to see Lando in the mix. Hopefully he can challenge at the first corner otherwise is a ferrari/redbull 1 2. Getting a bit predictable after these rule changes.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 18:01

      KingFreddy replied:
      Would love to see Lando get more podiums, think he's really genuine.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 17:55

    When is Russell going to finally admit that Lewis isn’t what he was made out to be

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:55

    Be fair, if Hamilton had been in a vastly superior car and his team mate had taken the day off, he might have bee on the first couple of rows.

