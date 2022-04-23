Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Saturday's sprint race at Imola is due to start at 15:30 BST

Mercedes driver George Russell emerged fastest from the final practice session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who starts Saturday's sprint race from pole position ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, was seventh fastest.

Russell headed Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Practice was run in dry conditions after a rain-affected qualifying at Imola in Italy.

The teams spent the session trialling race set-ups, making the headline lap times unrepresentative.

The tyre choice for the sprint race, which starts at 15:30 BST, looks finely poised between the soft and medium compound.

McLaren and Alfa Romeo had difficult sessions.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, sixth on the grid for the sprint, and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, eighth on the grid, failed to complete any laps at all.

And Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris managed only six laps because of brake problems.