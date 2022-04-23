Close menu

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen passes Charles Leclerc to win sprint race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments252

Graphic of top three finishers in the sprint race with an image of Max Verstappen holding aloft a medal with '1st' written on it at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap, having lost the lead at the start

Red Bull's Max Verstappen caught and passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with two laps to go to win the sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The result gives the world champion pole position for the start of the main race on Sunday, and reduces his deficit in the championship to 45 points.

Verstappen started the sprint from pole but lost the lead at the start.

But he bided his time before coming back at Leclerc and passing around the outside on the penultimate lap.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez fought up from seventh on the grid at Imola to finish third, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz moved up from 10th to take fourth.

With more points awarded for the sprint event this year, Sainz's fourth place moves him ahead of Mercedes' George Russell into third place in the championship.

Perez closed up quickly on Leclerc in the final laps to finish just 1.7 seconds behind the championship leader.

Leclerc blamed too much tyre consumption for his loss of pace in the final part of the race.

Max Verstappen overatakes Charles Leclerc
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be sandwiched between the two Red Bulls at the start of Sunday's main grand prix (14:00 BST)

Behind the top four, McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo took fifth and sixth, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, who dropped down from fourth on the grid to take the final point awarded for eighth.

Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton had a day to forget, finishing 11th and 14th respectively and failing to make up any ground on their disappointing grid positions, the seven-time champion even dropping back one.

Verstappen said: "I don't know what happened at the start, it was just really bad. Initially it looked like Charles had a bit more pace but then he ran into trouble with the tyres.

"With other tyre compounds coming into place tomorrow, it might look a bit different."

Leclerc said: "It is still a front-row start, we struggled with the tyres at the end, so we need to analyse that for tomorrow. But the pace was good until then. We started to have some graining at the end."

He then switched to Italian to tell the tifosi who had cheered him throughout: "Tomorrow is another day."

Comments

Join the conversation

252 comments

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 16:18

    Again, overtaking without crashing......

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:20

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      at least we know who was the problem now

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 16:22

    Verstappen really is something else. A great time to be watching F1.

    • Reply posted by Brontosaurus, today at 16:24

      Brontosaurus replied:
      He waited until Le Clerc's tyres went off, caught him over two laps and then used DRS to get by like many others did.

      He won and drove well but "something else" it was not.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 16:21

    I've got to say I'm really enjoying the 2022 F1 season. I love the fact that, just when one driver seems favourite to win a race, a competitor wins it instead.

    This is how F1 should always be like instead of the one pony (pardon the pun) show we've had for years.

    May tomorrow's race be more of the same. And please keep it up for the rest of the season! Good stuff!

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 16:27

      Ali replied:
      "One pony"? Last year's title battle quite literally went down to the last lap.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:19

    Very conflicted about the sprint yes it was a good 'race' but at the same time the Sprint as it stands at the moment does give the big boys like Sainz a get out of jail free card if they mess up Friday qualifying ( that I don't think they should have)

    • Reply posted by Ant, today at 16:24

      Ant replied:
      Completely agree. Not a fan of the sprint format. Last year Ham started from last in Brazil and was able to 10th in sprint then win the race

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 16:36

    Bottas!!!! No Merc, no problem😁

  • Comment posted by sabjit, today at 16:33

    Don't understand when we have great battles at the front people care about who finished 14th?
    The merc is a dog, has no speed in a straightline meaning it cant overtake even when its faster. I don't know what people are expecting either HAM or RUS to achieve so why bother slating them?

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 16:36

      mwf763 replied:
      it is all that is in their lives (or it may be just one person / child)

  • Comment posted by 51yearsofF1, today at 16:25

    It was interesting to see the Ferrari tyre wear being worse that the RBs for the sprint. If that translates into tomorrows race then it could be even more of a spectacle than todays race. The strategy teams for bot RB and Ferrari will be burning the midnight oil to ensure tyre wear doesn't cost them the race.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 16:19

    Well that was, as its supposed to be, pretty entertaining.
    Don't know exactly what a lot of peoples hatred for sprint races is.
    Good racing throughout and fair play for some of the passes, especially verstappen at end.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 16:35

    Bono to LH >>>>> Get in there Lewis, what a drive mate P13 ended P14, mega stuff. LH to Bono >>>>> that was tough man, my tyres were shot, thanks to all the fans >>>>> the GOAT cementing his place as a charlatan.

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 16:37

      mwf763 replied:
      why?

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 16:16

    Great race, I'm loving the changes they made to the cars this year, the racing is so much better. So many more great battles, and that fight for first place at the end was gripping.

    Can't wait for tomorrows actual race, should be a great spectacle.

  • Comment posted by carwash, today at 16:15

    Absolutely cracking!!!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:31

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen is different gravy

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 16:39

    Great result for Mercedes.

    Hamilton out driven again by Russell

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:36

    Worried about tomorrow. Hopefully Max can lap Hamilton without being baulked of the track.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:39

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:24

    GOAT came 14th, plum 14th!

    This season keeps on giving and it has only just started.

    • Reply posted by PunitKukreja, today at 16:33

      PunitKukreja replied:
      He still would be the greatest, never mind this season or the next. Some catch-up for the current crop and the next!

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 16:23

    Max is Formula one whether you like him or not!
    He makes F1 interesting even when he’s not in the best car! The last great to do that was Schumacher against the unstoppable Williams and Mclarens when he was in an inferior car. They were his best years not the the 5 championships with ferrari.

    Also once again Max and Leclerc can race without crashing! Funny that

    • Reply posted by smr, today at 16:31

      smr replied:
      And with a respectful rivalry between the two of them

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:20

    So the GOAT finishes a place lower than he started. How did that happen?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:22

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      must have been manipulated

  • Comment posted by Mollie Quotts, today at 16:31

    Boys, boys . . . it’s just a motor race and this year different cars are faster. The drivers are all top notch or they wouldn't be there. I would like to see some of you critics and moaners in a cockpit. Just enjoy the action, it doesn’t matter who wins,

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 16:43

      BBC123 replied:
      But Mazepin was here a few months ago?

  • Comment posted by Realist_fan, today at 16:22

    Still not a fan of the sprint race format personally. F1 cars aren't meant for such a short race distance. Things just start to get interesting as the race comes to an end. Add in a safety car too and it all feels a bit of a waste of time.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:18

    RB needs to sort their reliability out & they will run away with this years championships by September & Max will have his second one back to back. Let's see if Ferrari can keep up with the development & the pressure of the title fight. My favourite team it is but they have kinda lost the skill to win championships sadly, let's hope they do well in 2022.

    Oh...the GOAT came 14th, or was it 13th?

    • Reply posted by Rich G, today at 16:23

      Rich G replied:
      Good comment until your last sentence.

  • Comment posted by Ziltam, today at 16:31

    I check into BBC F1 HYS in the vain hope that there is genuine discussion around the topic and that the off topic toxicity has gone. Alas it hasn’t. Maybe one day it will. We can always live in hope.

    • Reply posted by PushPineapple, today at 16:38

      PushPineapple replied:
      Ah. Bless you.

