The inaugural Miami Grand Prix takes place from May 6-8

Both Formula 1 race directors have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of next weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

According to US immigration rules, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas would be unable to travel to the race if they do not return a negative test in time.

The FIA says it will not "disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event".

It expects Wittich to be able to test negative in time to travel to Miami.

Normally he would travel early next week but the FIA has alternative plans if he cannot.

The first option in that scenario is for Wittich to work from the FIA's new remote race-control operation in Geneva, which was set up this year as part of a series of changes to try to avoid a repeat of the errors made at last year's controversial title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Permanent senior adviser Herbie Blash, the former deputy race director who returned to F1 this year after a five-year absence, will be in Miami, as will Colin Haywood, the deputy race director for the event.

Freitas, who has so far only acted as deputy this season, was not due to be at the Miami race.

Formula E race director Scott Elkins is also available, and would likely fly to Miami as a back-up if Wittich cannot make the trip.

A source in F1 said that Wittich and Freitas are not the only FIA personnel who currently have Covid, but that the governing body expects them all to be negative in time to travel to Miami.

The FIA instigated a new race-control organisation this year following the controversy of last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when former race director Michael Masi failed to correctly apply the rules during a late safety-car period.

Masi, who was removed from his post following Abu Dhabi, is not under consideration.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said that he is in talks with Masi about an ongoing role, but Masi is not expected to work for the FIA again.

A report into Abu Dhabi concluded that there had been "human error" in the running of the race, although it added that Masi had acted in "good faith".