Powell has four race wins in the female-only W Series

The Alpine Formula 1 team has recruited female racing driver Alice Powell for a role in its development programme.

Powell, 29, who races in the female-only W Series, has been named talent identification and development mentor for Alpine's driver academy.

She will act as a mentor to up-and-coming drivers, especially female racers, with racing and career advice.

Powell will work closely with fellow Briton Abbi Pulling, who joined Alpine last year.

"More and more opportunities for women within motorsport are emerging now, but budding drivers often lack guidance and experience in the early days of their career," said Powell.

"The Alpine Academy provides a sense of credibility and has a defined place on the motorsport ladder.

"Mentoring is very important. We need to change the mindset of young women that these opportunities do exist, but to also give them the resilience to reach out and grab these opportunities with both hands."

Pulling, 19, will also race in the W Series this season. In March, she drove an F1 car in Saudi Arabia before the country's grand prix and has had more miles since.

She said her time in the Alpine Academy so far had been "very beneficial", adding: "It's a really supportive environment which is also really useful for me to hopefully show other young women that the opportunities in motorsport are there, you just need the drive and motivation to seize them."