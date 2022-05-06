Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc top as Mercedes show signs of pace

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice at the Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes showed signs of increasing competitiveness.

Leclerc was fastest by 0.071 seconds, with Mercedes' George Russell second, an unfamiliar place for the world champions in a difficult start to 2022.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Leclerc's title rival, was third, 0.179secs away.

Lewis Hamilton was eighth, struggling with traffic on his best laps and apparent understeer in the car.

A number of drivers made errors as they got to grips with the new street track around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, but none were bigger than that of Valtteri Bottas, who crashed his Alfa Romeo at Turn Eight.

The accident was bad news for his team, who are short of spare parts after problems at the previous race at Imola in Italy.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also had a big spin, at Turns Four and Five, wrecking his set of soft tyres and causing a front-right puncture.

Leclerc had a lower-speed spin while learning the track early in the session, and Verstappen brushed the wall coming out of Turn 16, with no damage to his car.

The Ferrari, which has a new rear wing as an upgrade, on balance appeared the quickest car in the session, although Verstappen was struggling with his car overheating in the Florida heat.

There were two striking elements of the session - the pace of the Mercedes car and Alexander Albon managing to put the Williams seventh.

Mercedes have some significant upgrades for the first time this season, with a new lower-drag rear wing.

They hoped this would help reduce the problems they were having with high-speed 'porpoising', where the car bounces because of under-body airflow disruption.

It is early days but the first indications are that the experiment has been a success. Mercedes have never looked so convincingly quick through a session so far this season, at least as far as Russell is concerned.

Hamilton appeared to be struggling with his car, though, front-end grip appearing to be a problem.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth quickest, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, and Sainz, whose best time was set on the medium tyres because of his spin.

  • Comment posted by BMrider, today at 21:07

    RIP to Tony Brooks.
    Anyone else long for the simplicity of no driver aids or radio, and less glitzy circus around a GP? Just the driver's skills and engineering elegance...

    • Reply posted by Tailender, today at 21:18

      Tailender replied:
      Absolutely right.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 21:04

    Russell’s going well again! If we can get these top 3 drivers(rus/lec/max) battling it out this could be an epic season!
    Even better if Lando can join in the mix too!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:42

      Sport Report replied:
      Once a smooth-talker, Lando changed from a get-rich-quick schemer to a selfless leader in the fight against the Empire.

  • Comment posted by shah7, today at 21:10

    Russell turning the heat up on Lewis

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:14

      kevirl replied:
      Same car so better driver. Just shows that the last few years was all the car, put LH in amongst the pack and he can't stand out. All about the car, the fan boys posting GOAT will be forever funny, not in all time top 5, maybe in 10 at a push.

  • Comment posted by scared of digital progression, today at 21:17

    “The weekend began with the revelation their is a fake marina near the circuit...“

    “There” is the correct word. Not difficult BBC. Poor editorial standards.

    • Reply posted by karl, today at 21:20

      karl replied:
      Time to cut the funding for these labour loving luvies

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 21:04

    thumbs up if you want to see a 3 way race with Ferrari, red bull and Mercedes. could be the most exciting race

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:10

      kevirl replied:
      Mercedes are bad for F1, who could want illegal wings and crying over the radio?

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 21:09

    Will be interesting to know if the good pace by Mercedes today is track specific or that they've actually made a breakthrough with the porpoising.

    Anyway, it'd be great to see a three way scrap between RB, Ferrari and Mercedes this time round!

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 21:26

    Very impressive by George. What a star! Reminds me of sterling moss or graham hill

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 21:32

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Who is Sterling Moss?

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 21:21

    Very impressive effort by Leclerc to be quickest. I guess we'll soon see whether he can repeat this over the race weekend.

    Likewise it's good to see Russell up the peaking order and in front of Verstappen. Whether that continues is still again to be seen given the Mercedes is still a questionable car at the moment.

    And speaking of which, why is Hamilton still MIA? He really is having a bad year.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 21:42

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      This race they are all in MIA

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:18

    kLewis Hamilton was eighth, struggling with traffic on his best laps and apparent understeer in the car’

    Also known as Hamilton was outperformed by Russell again.

    • Reply posted by scubamike, today at 21:22

      scubamike replied:
      and the hate continues....

      get a life, get over it.

  • Comment posted by KMpuggy, today at 21:11

    Early days, lets wait and see how the mercs do come qualifying.

  • Comment posted by conversant, today at 21:06

    Good to see Mercedes performing well. Could be 6 cars challenging , maybe 7 with Pierre Gasly.

  • Comment posted by speeddemon666, today at 21:19

    Not F1, but does anyone on BBC proof read anymore?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:53

      Sport Report replied:
      I'm here for the sport not the English lessons

  • Comment posted by Jimmi, today at 21:08

    Would be nice to see Mercedes fight against the top two teams.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 21:56

      SteH11 replied:
      Or McLaren, or Alpine, or Haas, or Williams......

      Why not just say you're a Hamilton fan?

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:32

    Remember when people said Lewis was the GOAT. Lol good times. Well done George!

    • Reply posted by olfool, today at 21:38

      olfool replied:
      He’s still the biggest regardless

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 21:23

    Well done George! Best British driver at the moment!

  • Comment posted by Drax, today at 21:06

    P2 should be the better guide now they have some experience of the track and data in the bag

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 21:13

    Wonder how long before Crashtappen fans saying Merc is the fastest car.

    • Reply posted by GingerKing, today at 21:20

      GingerKing replied:
      No way, everyone can see the Red Bull is much faster than Mercedes right now. Russell doing very well though, must admit. Max seemed to be having issues with overheating though, if he has another DNF it will be title race over. Hope we get 3 teams duking it out, will be epic

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, today at 21:15

    Headline should be.
    One Mercedes driver show signs of pace

    • Reply posted by karlthec, today at 21:42

      karlthec replied:
      Zzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:10

    If Russel is finishing ahead of the GOAT in the same car, how does that work? Shouldn't the GOAT be fastest, or is it the car??

  • Comment posted by olfool, today at 21:37

    No mention of the jewelry spat

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:44

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Not a spat - he's just broken the rules (Appendix L Chapter C Section 5).

