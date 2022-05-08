Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes hard-fought win over Charles Leclerc

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments70

miami

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a late-race assault from title rival Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen was cruising to an easy win after passing Leclerc early on but a late safety car brought them together for a re-start with 10 laps to go.

Leclerc strained everything for five laps to get close enough to pass but Verstappen broke his challenge.

Verstappen's win cut Leclerc's championship lead to 19 points.

It was an unexpectedly dramatic finish to a race that had appeared to be petering out after Verstappen's early climb from third on the grid to the lead.

The world champion passed the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz around the outside of Turn One and into Turn Two and then chased down Leclerc before taking the lead at the start of the ninth lap.

From there, Verstappen edged out his advantage, through the pit stops to be cruising to victory with an eight-second lead before a safety car was thrown for a bizarre crash between McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly.

Venus and Serena Williams
More celebrities seemingly than ever before coverged on the paddock before the race - including tennis champion sisters Venus and Serena Williams

Closing up the field gave Leclerc another chance when it appeared his hopes were gone, and he gave it everything to try to reclaim the lead.

He was within a second of Verstappen for five laps after the restart but was always agonisingly just too far away to make a proper lunge for the lead.

Eventually, Verstappen put his superior pace to good effect to ease out his lead to just over a second, preventing Leclerc from benefiting from the one-second advantage provided by the DRS overtaking aid, and the race was done.

It was Verstappen's second consecutive win - the first time a driver has achieved that last year - and it continues his run of either winning or retiring this year, albeit that both retirements came when he was in second place having lost a fight with Leclerc.

And it was an impressive recovery after losing a lot of track time on Friday from a series of reliability problems that he felt had prevented him fighting for pole position.

The two title rivals were in a league of their own, leaving their team-mates well behind.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz hung on to third for the final podium position, despite Perez having the advantage of fresh tyres after Red Bull pitted him for new medium tyres at the safety car period.

miami
Verstappen overtook Leclerc with some late braking on lap nine

Russell stars behind big two

George Russell drove an excellent race to take fifth place as best of the rest ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell fought up from 12th on the grid, running the hard tyre at the start and going long. At one point he said to the team that they should keep going and hope for a safety car, and his wishes came true.

That gave him a cheap pit stop - in which he loses less time to rivals because they are lapping more slowly - and put him on new medium tyres behind Hamilton on old hards at the restart, and the 24-year-old used his extra grip to good effect to pass Hamilton.

"The strategy's not been kind to me, man," Hamilton said over the radio to race engineer Peter Bonnington as he bemoaned the second time in three races he has lost out as a result of the timing of a safety car.

He and Bonnington discussed the idea of stopping for fresh tyres during the safety car period but ultimately decided not to because it would mean losing a place to Russell at least, but that happened anyway, as it always looked likely to in the circumstances.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was ahead of them at the restart but slid wide at the last corner and lost out to both Mercedes.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon - another man to benefit from a long first stint on the hard tyres and a chance to change under the safety car - took eighth ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso, who was penalised five seconds for a collision with Gasly, while Alex Albon produced another strong race to take the final point for Williams in 10th.

Norris' accident with Gasly came shortly after the Frenchman's touch with Alonso. Gasly ran wide through Turn Eight and was on the radio complaining about a problem with the car when he and Norris somehow came together accelerating onto the long straight that follows, Gasly front left wheel hitting Norris' rear right and tipping the McLaren into a spin.

There's now a two-week break before F1 returns to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix, and Ferrari need to do something about Red Bull's building momentum.

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 22:47

    The test of a true world champion is making decisions at lighting speed during a race and owning that decision.

    Lewis Hamilton putting it back on bono about pitting again during SC is not the decision making of a world champion that’s rookie material right there. Make the decision and own it don’t put it back on your race engineer then come last lap crib and moan that the strategy wasn’t right.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:46

    Russell just toying with Hamilton now.

  • Comment posted by Puke-in, today at 22:46

    I respect that Vertaps isn’t everyone’s cup of tea & he’s too aggressive but I’m a fan of his so very happy!! 🏎

  • Comment posted by Phoenix Descending into Obscurity, today at 22:46

    Better race than predicted, super happy for Max the RB was quick. Happy for the Ferrari boys especially Carlos.
    Better season than we have seen for a long time…
    Hamilton passed by Russell… say a lot!

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 22:46

    Hamilton too busy fiddling with his Prince Albert.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:46

    Well that was boring! Hard to overtake much on this track!

  • Comment posted by Rohan_M, today at 22:46

    The fast car wins! the hypocrisy continues for the 2021 fraud champion

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 22:46

    More of a circus than a sporting event. Cannot stand all the American bs, despite sky and f1’s incessant reminders that this is the greatest thing that’s ever happened

    Vegas will be even worse

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 22:45

    Is Hamilton moaning again? Not to do with strategy: Russell gambled and got lucky with a safety car.

  • Comment posted by DaveMBA, today at 22:45

    I see they have not fixed that whine coming from Hamilton’s car yet.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 22:45

    when will any one realise that Verstaphen is going for his first championship title he hasnt won one yet until he wins one legitamately not by being given it unfairly by corrupt people above

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      this has been manipulated man! 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 22:45

    Ferrari got a good car this season but poor drivers it seems...

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:44

    Pretty boring grand prix all told, terrible track. The sooner the better a grand prix is named after Michael Masi, what a hero he is, ensured a racing finish to a great season when others demanded a safety car crawl which would've been a travesty of an end to such a great season.

  • Comment posted by Mutley, today at 22:43

    Real circuits please

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:43

    the track allowed overtaking. the problem is that is that when the cars are ordered in how fast they area then inevitably they will stay in that order for 2 hours. its like u people have never watched f1

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:43

    When he finishes, he wins. That's why he carries #1 on his car. In a league of his own.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:46

      kevirl replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by Woger, today at 22:43

    Well done to Max & Redbull, I'm a Mercedes supporter. Don't know why sky have to have Horner talking every 30 mins, turning the F1 coverage into the 'Christian horner show'

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:46

      kevirl replied:
      Because he is interesting and doesn't cry like Toto

  • Comment posted by samie, today at 22:43

    Max vercrashpen has the fastest by over 1 second compared to the Ferrari of course he’s going to win
    Give Latifi the same car and he’ll win every race by 30secs

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 22:46

      GazR replied:
      Rubbish! It’s Max vs two Ferraris! Says it all :)

  • Comment posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 22:42

    Now then, now then, jewellery, jewellery, beaten by George

  • Comment posted by coen, today at 22:42

    "Verstappen put his superior pace to good effect”, last year he would have written Hamilton with his inferior driving qualities outdrove his opponent. Secondly it seems that Russel only beat Hamilton because of his superior tires. When are we getting unbiast reporting from this man? Maybe when the goat is being out to pasture?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured