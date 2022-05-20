Close menu

Spanish Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc heads Ferrari one-two in first practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc leads the drivers' standings with 104 points after five races

Championship leader Charles Leclerc headed a Ferrari one-two from Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Leclerc was 0.079 seconds quicker than team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen was 0.336secs off the pace but hit traffic on his fastest lap.

A number of teams have taken significant car upgrades to Barcelona.

So far there has been little effect on the order, with George Russell fourth ahead of Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth quickest, 0.221secs slower than team-mate Russell as Mercedes assessed a new floor package that they hope will provide some answers as to their car's poor performance so far this season.

Uncontrolled flexibility of the floor is at the heart of the "porpoising" or bouncing problem that has prevented Mercedes from accessing the performance they believe is in the car and if they can limit that they hope the car can make a step forward.

At the same time, comparing the data from this race with that from pre-season testing may allow Mercedes to draw some conclusions as to whether they need to rethink their entire design concept, which is different from any other car.

The biggest changes are to the Aston Martin, McLaren and Alfa Romeo cars and the one on the Aston has caused a stir as it appears to be a direct copy of the Red Bull.

Red Bull have questioned whether any of their intellectual property has made it on to the Aston Martin, especially as they have lost a number of staff to the team, but the FIA has investigated and ruled that all is above board.

Another off-track controversy surrounds Alonso, who has been referred to the stewards after heavily criticising the governing body.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh fastest, split from team-mate Daniel Ricciardo by the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly, whose team-mate Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

At the front, Ferrari have their first major upgrade of the season, the centrepiece is which is a new floor, while Red Bull have continued their programme of taking mass out of their car to try to get it down to the minimum weight limit.

It is said that a further 4kg - equivalent to about 0.14secs in a lap time - has been shed from the car since Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 15:15

    "Another off-track controversy surrounds Alonso, who has been referred to the stewards after heavily criticising the governing body."

    But importantly, thats not why he's been referred...bit of sensationalism.

  • Comment posted by NegNico, today at 15:11

    Hamilton the most over-rated driver in the history of F1.

    • Reply posted by The Honest Truth, today at 15:17

      The Honest Truth replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by NegNico, today at 15:10

    Toto has stated that Mercedes were the fastest car last year and he was amazed that Hamilton was beaten by Verstappen in a slower car as he thought Hamilton was the best driver.

    • Reply posted by The Honest Truth, today at 15:18

      The Honest Truth replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 15:07

    Formula Whinging should be the new name, Hamilton arguably best driver ever, but we Brits moan, Max could go on to be the best, but we Brits moan, Horner never stops Whinging, and Vettel question eco ethics, of F1, possibly as he is no longer relevant. So come lets stop the whinging and enjoy the racing, CLC at the front with MV on his heels, will GR catch them LH come back etc. Enjoy the racing

  • Comment posted by NegNico, today at 15:07

    Hamilton being torn up by Russell the terrier and Benson not mentioning it.

    Benson you Hamilton lover, get your head in the game and report the whopping Hamilton is receiving.

    • Reply posted by Max, today at 15:14

      Max replied:
      Benson isn't a click bait merchant, he's an actual journalist. No point comparing the Mercs whilst they're experimenting every which way.

  • Comment posted by Peppa Boris, today at 14:58

    Nice to see Russell beating earing boy

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 14:59

      mluk replied:
      Who's earing boy?

  • Comment posted by ThatsLuvleyThat, today at 14:57

    Come on Charles!

  • Comment posted by Laser sailor, today at 14:57

    Be good to have a link to or a list of everyone's times. I'm not interested in Andrew Benson's comments, I just want to see the times, to think I'm forced to pay for this.

    • Reply posted by Swissfish, today at 15:04

      Swissfish replied:
      So why not look at the article that gives the times?

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 14:55

    I really have had enough of Redbull and their moaning and brat like ways. Didn't they poach nearly 50 members from Mercedes. These guys really need a reality check.

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 14:54

    When Hamilton criticisers the FIA it’s “whinging, complaining, spoilt”, but when Alonso criticisers it’s “respect the experience and listen”. What!!!!

    • Reply posted by steve62, today at 15:02

      steve62 replied:
      I suppose it depends what you are complaining about!

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 14:53

    Salty Spice Horner whinging again!

    • Reply posted by mwf763, today at 15:18

      mwf763 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 14:49

    When experienced drivers like Alonzo criticise the Governing Body, it should sit up and take notice, not refer to the stewards and run to bury its head.

    • Reply posted by lucas, today at 15:07

      lucas replied:
      It certainly feels a lot like marking your own homework, I can't imagine what the FIA Stewards will make of Alonso's negative comments about the FIA race director...

  • Comment posted by lee roy, today at 14:48

    Mr steel Mr Steel that name again is Mr Steel

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 14:45

    Red Bull complaining again.
    Maybe make your staff happy so other teams don't poach them.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 14:53

      Chris replied:
      Exactly.. and didn't RedBull poach around 50 members from Mercedes. I can't stand RedBull. Hands down the worst team on the grid.

  • Comment posted by Anorak1, today at 14:43

    Interesting the FIA is concerned with driver safety Re jewelry, but spine / neck injury caused by porpoising not an issue.... Doh

    • Reply posted by Mag, today at 14:52

      Mag replied:
      It's ridiculous. Supposedly the pinnacle of motorsport, and we're watching cars bouncing like clown cars down the straight.

  • Comment posted by Machiavelli, today at 14:42

    Christian Hornet - buzz off

  • Comment posted by fact about, today at 14:40

    Yet again Horner dragging the sport down with his Aston claims. It could just be that his man who left the Red Bully for Aston took his brain with him and is now using it. Horner wants too much control.

    • Reply posted by Daviddp, today at 14:41

      Daviddp replied:
      I do not like Horner.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:39

    Motorsport is great.

    Accelerating and Breaking. Straight ahead and then around bends.

    Very fast and sometimes slow.

    Lots of drivers and lots of cars. The same number of both.

    Someone always wins unless the race is cancelled. Who will win? it could be anyone.

    good luck to all of you.

    • Reply posted by ZG, today at 14:47

      ZG replied:
      Breaking?

