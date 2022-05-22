Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be desperate to break Max Verstappen's run of victories this weekend

Max Verstappen made it three wins in a row by taking victory in the Spanish Grand Prix - and with it the lead in the World Championship - and will hope to pile more misery on title rival Charles Leclerc at this weekend's race in Monaco.

Ferrari's Leclerc was leading comfortably in Spain before an engine failure robbed him of an almost certain win, allowing Red Bull's Verstappen to leapfrog him in the standings and take a six-point lead into the seventh round of the season.

Leclerc's motivation will be high heading into his home race on the streets of the principality, with his car suited to the track's slow- and medium-speed corners and where he claimed pole position last year only to be cruelly denied the chance to fight for the victory when his car broke down before the start.

This season marks a historic change of format for one of the oldest races on the calendar. Traditionally Monaco has been held over four days, with the first practice day on Thursday, and Friday a free day for teams and drivers. However, from this season it follows the same three-day format as all other races.

