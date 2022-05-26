Bernie Ecclestone: Former F1 boss arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying gun while boarding plane
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has been arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.
In a statement on Thursday, local police said they found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in the 91-year-old's luggage during an X-ray screening.
Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time.
After paying bail Ecclestone was freed to continue his journey to Switzerland.
Ecclestone, who spent 40 years as the head of Formula 1 before stepping down in 2017, is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone.
- MOTD Top 10: The biggest managerial rivalries of the Premier League ranked
- What started Britain's century of bloody witch hunts? Lucy Worsley goes in search of answers