Canadian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc avoids penalty as Max Verstappen tops first practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments136

Leclerc
Leclerc was forced to retire with engine failure in Baku

Charles Leclerc has avoided a grid penalty on the first day of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend despite his engine failure at the last race.

Leclerc is flirting with the limits on the maximum permitted number of components for a season after two engine-related retirements in the past three races.

Ferrari fitted a series of new engine parts to Leclerc's car in Montreal.

However, they re-used an old turbo to avoid a penalty.

At least one grid penalty is inevitable for Leclerc at some point soon this season.

The 24-year-old, who was fifth fastest and slowest of the drivers from the top two teams in first practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday, has suffered a major blow to his title hopes with a series of problems in recent races.

From a 46-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen after the first three races of the season, Leclerc is 34 points behind the Red Bull driver.

Leclerc retired from the lead of the Spanish and Azerbaijan Grands Prix with engine failures, the team bungled his strategy to cost him victory in Monaco, and a spin at Imola dropped him from third to sixth.

Meanwhile, Red Bull have won the last the five races, four of them falling to Verstappen and Monaco to team-mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari have fitted a new internal combustion engine, MGU-K and MGU-H in Canada, but at least so far are reusing an old turbo, which is the part that would have given Leclerc a penalty because he had already used his maximum allowance of three this season.

Ferrari said they had investigated Leclerc's engine failure and concluded the engine was beyond repair.

A statement said: "One possible cause of the failure is that it occurred as a consequence of the PU problem in Spain. We are now working on countermeasures to strengthen the package and the situation is under control."

Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a grid penalty, though, having taken a new engine and exceeded his permitted allowance of all four engine components.

Max Verstappen
Verstappen has won five of the eight races held so far in 2022

Verstappen set the pace in first practice, 0.246 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Alpine's Fernando Alonso was third, despite settling his fastest time on the medium-compound tyres, which are harder and slower than the softs most used for their best times.

Perez was fourth, 0.461secs slower than Verstappen, and Leclerc fifth, 0.508secs off the pace.

Mercedes driver George Russell was sixth with Lewis Hamilton two places and 0.055secs behind his team-mate.

Hamilton was running a test floor, with a large oval-shaped cut-out as Mercedes continue to trial solutions to the "bouncing" problem they believe is restricting their performance this season.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll showed strongly in seventh at his home race, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel ninth and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo 10th. The second McLaren of Lando Norris was 12th, after his session ended early because of a technical problem.

Sainz had a narrow miss with a groundhog that ran on to the track late in the session.

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 20:23

    does anyone really care after last years manipulation of the rules ? it must be hard for Hamilton to even turn up for practice let alone risk his life om be cheated

    • Reply posted by nick_bham, today at 20:25

      nick_bham replied:
      I still treat Hamilton as an 8 time world champion not matter what the history books say and verstappen yet to win one.

  • Comment posted by BenC, today at 20:44

    Let’s talk about porpoising for a second. Only cars that haven’t done so well on the development of the new cars are suffering with it badly enough to feel the need to moan. But they don’t want to fix it by raising the rear ride height by 20mm so they want the FIA to step in so the teams that did a great job of bringing the car up the new specs are pulled down to be equal. I just don’t get it.

    • Reply posted by Craig Miller, today at 20:51

      Craig Miller replied:
      In short, Mercedes don't like it so it has to be changed. Adjust the ride height and the problem goes away.

  • Comment posted by followthetrawler, today at 20:18

    Ferrari - their own worst enemy

    • Reply posted by F1forever, today at 20:47

      F1forever replied:
      Well it seems that the bathtub has leaks...better call a plumber !

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 20:24

    A real shame for Leclerc, he's a definite champ in the making.

    • Reply posted by BOSS, today at 20:56

      BOSS replied:
      shame hes the same age as verspappen

      forever the bridesmaid 😔

  • Comment posted by Karl Mitchell, today at 20:20

    Well, I'm looking forward to comments that are purely about racecraft and not politics.

    • Reply posted by Andy M, today at 21:18

      Andy M replied:
      Don’t hold your breath. No matter the article most comments will be about HAM or VER, nothing that actually mentions the article

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 20:40

    So glad Lewis has recovered from his bad back.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 20:32

    Alonso 3rd on MEDIUMS. I hope it was a high fuel run as well 👀👀👀

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 21:07

      mmc071 replied:
      The Alpines always "outperform" in practice sessions, which suggest they routinely go out on lower fuel loads than the others, but still a very impressive lap given it was on the mediums.

  • Comment posted by Maybot 2-0 Reboot Computer Error , today at 21:18

    The cards can be set up not to bounce, but they will be slower, I really hope Mercedes are not complaining they don't have the best car this year, Russell has generally got on with it unlike others..

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 21:21

      steed replied:
      Cards? Or maybe the deck's stacked

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 20:28

    Well done Max and Russell

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 20:32

      Govind75 replied:
      Alonso?

  • Comment posted by Jofs, today at 20:25

    Alonso for pole?

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 21:02

    Alonso, Alonso, Alonso, 3rd fastest on slower tyres than the rest in a rebadged Renault 5!

  • Comment posted by Timothy Hen-Laden, today at 20:31

    Well done Russell and Max

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 21:18

    Mercedes doing it on porpoise

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 21:04

    The bouncing issues are car specific. If the car is bouncing raise the ride height to prevent it. The problem is resolved in house. If the car doesn’t work a low ride heights then there is an issue with the car not the regulations. Fix the car and stop whinging.

    • Reply posted by Billy R, today at 21:13

      Billy R replied:
      Mercedes aren't the only team who are affected, but they seem to be suffering the most.

      The bottom line seems to be that they gambled on a radical design that has back fired to an extent that they are very limited in what they can do to address their problems.

      Should the FIA step in and rescue them? Would that be fair? I think not

  • Comment posted by Billy R, today at 20:21

    Big risk for Ferrari if they don't lake a new turbo. It has disaster written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 21:22

    Anyone but Red Bull. Yawn

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 21:21

    How can Ferrari say that Leclerc's engine was beyond repair, and virtually change the whole Dawn lot, including the Hybrid system, and so-called "avoid" a penalty by saying they fitted an old Turbo!!! Talk about getting away with it!......the FIA Ferrari International Assistance strikes again!

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 21:18

    If Mercedes raise their ride height they will have less downforce. This would rid them of porpoising but Hamilton would be shown up as even more ordinary than is already becoming apparent to everyone. Some people just have no idea how dominant Mercedes have been for 11yrs. (Bottas/Rosberg) helped with disguise.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 21:11

    George Russell continuing to school Hamilton.I wonder what this week's excuse will be for Hamilton?

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 21:15

      steed replied:
      Yawn. Stick to the football

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 20:34

    Max has to crash into the wall of champions to finally confirm his title.

