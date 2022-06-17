Close menu

Canadian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc hit with grid penalty after engine component change

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc has slipped to third in the drivers' standings having led by 46 points after the third round of the season

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has suffered the latest of a series of blows to his title hopes with a grid penalty for excessive engine usage.

Ferrari have fitted a third electronics control unit at the Canadian Grand Prix, triggering an automatic 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Teams may use only two electronics units per driver per season.

Leclerc has suffered an 80-point swing in favour of title rival Max Verstappen after a series of recent problems.

And he is now likely to lose further ground to the Red Bull driver in Montreal.

Leclerc led Verstappen by 46 points after two victories and a second place from the first three races, from two of which the Dutchman retired.

But Leclerc has suffered two engine failures in the last three races, both times when he was in the lead.

He also lost victory in the Monaco Grand Prix after a Ferrari strategy bungle dropped him from the lead to fourth, while a spin in the closing stages of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix turned a third place into sixth.

Max Verstappen
Verstappen has won five of the eight races held so far in 2022

As a result, he starts the Canadian Grand Prix 34 points behind Verstappen, who ended Friday practice fastest after an impressive day in the Red Bull.

The world champion was 0.081 seconds clear of the man who until not too long ago appeared to be his title rival.

Carlos Sainz was third quickest in the second Ferrari, 0.225secs off the pace.

And Sebastian Vettel was a surprise fourth for Aston Martin, at the home race for team owner Lawrence Stroll, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

Mercedes 'a disaster', says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton has managed just one podium finish in eight races this season

Lewis Hamilton described the Mercedes as the "worst I have felt any car here" after another difficult day for the world champions.

The seven-time champion has won the Canadian Grand Prix seven times but he ended the day 13th, with team-mate George Russell seventh as Mercedes continued to experiment with set-up ideas and developments in an attempt to improve their recalcitrant car.

Hamilton said: "[It was] pretty much like every Friday for us, trying lots of different things, an experimental floor on my side, which didn't work.

"Nothing we do to this car generally seems to work. We are trying different set-ups. Me and George went with much different set-ups to see if one way works and one doesn't.

"For me it was a disaster. It's like the car is getting worse, it's getting more and more unhappy the more we do to it. This is the car for the year and we just have to tough it out and work hard on building a better car for next year.

"One touch of the kerb and the thing goes flying, it's so stiff and here you need to be able to use the kerbs, it's very, very tricky. It's not the Montreal I know and have experienced through my career.

"It is just a monumental fight the whole time to keep it out of the wall. When it bounces - when the car leaves the ground - a lot, and when it lands it grips up, it goes in lots of different directions.

"And so you are just trying to catch a car that jumps, hops, grips, hops, grips. It's tough. It just keeps you on edge, there were some big hits today but we will raise the car and it doesn't make a difference.

"We tried loads of things. Those ones don't work so we have go and try something else. We are way off but it is to be expected of this car."

Russell, meanwhile, said he was wary of the qualifying pace of Vettel in the Aston Martin and Alpine's Alonso.

"We're quite a long way off the pace compared to the front two teams," Russell said, "but also there's a couple of guys - Fernando and Sebastian - who look very strong as well, so we have work to do.

"We just need to make sure we qualify ahead of the midfield. I think the race car will put us in the third best team position spot but if we qualify out of position it will be a little bit tricky."

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 02:00

    Hilarious Benson
    First he ‘campaigned’ together with Toto to get Masi out to avenge his hero HAM.
    Now he’s ‘campaigned’ together with Toto again to get the ‘bouncing’ addressed across the grid - only to blow up in his face with Mercedes likely to be one of the few that will have to raise their floor and be even slower!! Justice is served.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 01:56

    The pure vitriol aimed at Hamilton in these comments is depressing to behold, especially on a British website. People are actively enjoying his struggles, as if he's some bad guy who lucked out for his SEVEN world championships.....

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 01:59

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      Most of them yes.

  • Comment posted by NorthEnd, today at 01:51

    My goodness... the hate for Britain's most successful F1 driver is only matched to the hate that HYS gives to the most successful British tennis player of our lifetimes.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 01:54

      mark replied:
      How many HYS are there about Jamie Murray? I don't think I've seen one, but if I do thanks for the gammon warning!

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 01:48

    Hamilton has been lucky that he’s driven the best car which have resulted in him winning so much. We can clearly see if he’s in an average car he will win nothing… and moan!

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 01:38

    Hamilton should and will retire at the end of this season. His hubris stopped him doing it at the end of last season. Fascinating to see such a decline this season, his team mate is far better. Great to see 🤭☺️😎👍🏼

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 01:42

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Remains me of Schumacher at Mercedes. Hamilton achieving nothing other than damaging his own legacy.

  • Comment posted by Guy, today at 01:38

    Mercedes have lost out big time, back to the drawing board for them, great to see George Russell is the best driver and the leader for Mercedes, fabulous job

  • Comment posted by Crawley 23, today at 01:36

    Are there any British F1 fans that support Russell, Lewis, and Lando all equally? Starting to feel alone on this reading the toxic comments on here

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 01:39

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      i expect british people to choose their fave driver on things more than just a flag

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 01:30

    Leclerc's bad luck continues, will this guy ever get a break?

    As for Hamilton, this season continues to disappoint. Out done by Russell in practice yet again.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 01:18

    If the Merc is dangerous & unsafe at low ride height then raise the ride height. If it's much slower at high ride height then that's what you have designed. Why should other teams pay for their mistakes & design fault. It's your car which is porposing badly, you sort it out. It's sad to see them go down so low, last year they cheated in the end & now they are making desperate moves for face saving

    • Reply posted by Disgruntled, today at 01:36

      Disgruntled replied:
      Like the days when Red Bull moaned because their engine wouldn't do qualifying modes? Those modes that weren't banned by the FIA to help Red Bull. Funny how memories fade, eh? How did Merc cheat last year? Did they have the race director change rules mid race for them? No, that was Red Bull and fake-champion Max. Yay to TV ratings.

  • Comment posted by LockStockAnd2SmokingFerrets, today at 01:17

    Not a Hammy fan by any stretch, but surely, anyone can see that Merc are doing "upgrades/testing" on the car of the most experienced driver they have? It's not bloody rocket science, just look up Lotus when Andretti was the experienced pilot.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 01:28

      Captain Serious replied:
      And yet the fella he shares all his records with spent his whole career going to struggling teams and winning championships after a couple of years.

      Funnily enough, that same fella built the car Hamilton won most of his WDC in...

      Truth is Hamilton is a good driver, better than most other drivers to have entered F1, but the Merc dominance has massively inflated his stats.

  • Comment posted by Comic Relief, today at 01:17

    I love those groundhogs. They are great. Can we get something similar for Silverstone, say some badgers or a couple of foxes, instead of the mud covered race fans who don't look cute at all.

    More importantly can we send our love and prayers to Hamilton and his sore buttocks. I sincerely hope that the FIA solve this porpoising issue - not that I'm holding my breath.

    Russell for the win on Sunday!

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 01:16

    Did today’s bouncy-bouncy hurt Hammy’s naughty bits?

  • Comment posted by Oddman, today at 01:16

    Shame the new regs have turned into a one car/team competition. Same old really, one team nails it (or exploits loopholes) and the rest play catch up. When they do and it’s competitive, the reset button is pressed again. Also, why the aggression towards Hamilton? He’s the most decorated F1 driver. Is it that he’s British? Is it racial? He’s a rags to riches story.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 01:13

    Sad to see what Merc/Toto are doing. One should admit that they got it wrong & try to improve it from there. Using buzz words like safety, danger etc, to pass the buck onto FIA, it's hard to hide your own incompetence. Rule changes were for every1 & look how nice a car RB has produced, why couldn't Merc produce such a car? Just because Merc can't go faster, they want to slow down every1 else, sad.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 01:37

      mark replied:
      The opposite is actually what happened, several days ago. The proposed change is that ONLY teams with excessive bouncing (measured with accelerometer) will be required to raise ride height.

  • Comment posted by Billy R, today at 01:11

    It is said that Mercedes are trying out what it must consider 'Upgrades' on Hamilton's car, and that is the reason that he is generally behind his team mate.

    In an attempt to eliminate the 'Driver Influence' maybe the team should test their 'Upgrades' on Russell's car?

    • Reply posted by Matter, today at 01:19

      Matter replied:
      Another all knowing reading expert on Mercedes woes.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 01:11

    Shouldn't take much for Leclerc to pass the rest of the field tbh and there are reliability problems cropping up every weekend with these new cars that maybe it's redbulls turn again for having all the issues.

  • Comment posted by Norm, today at 01:08

    All of Hamilton's successes have been when he has been driving the best car on the track, and the team have used in-race 'team orders' and other mechanisms to give him preference over whoever was his teammate at the time. That appears to have ceased this year, at a time when he is in an uncompetitive car. Maybe this will be his last season in F1.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 01:26

      mark replied:
      Can you give an example of the team orders? And what are 'other mechanisms'??

      If you're correct, then are you claiming that Mercedes suddenly decided to give Rosberg preference only for 1 specific year? If so, what was the reason?

      I haven't seen any change this year compared to the last 10 years - when Hamilton qualified behind his teammate, the teammate always got preference on strategy.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 01:04

    Well what can you say about the first day of practice when the groundhogs are more popular than the action on the track!

    Meanwhile it does appear that Ferrari are in trouble and Leclerc in particular. I was hoping that this year would ensure a full scale battle for WDC but it appears Red Bull are going to rule supreme this year. Mind you this year is all about chassis and aero - no surprise there

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 01:03

    I feel for Russell! It doesn’t matter how many times he’s quicker than Hamilton there will always be an excuse as to why that is. They’re just trying to protect his legacy along with his spokesman Crofty and one or two others.

    A few surprises in practice! I just hope Vet and Alonso maintain this progression.

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 00:59

    The reason he won championship 7 times was due to his car being miles better than the competition. Not anymore and he can't take it.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 01:33

      Captain Serious replied:
      And who built that car?

      Rhymes with cobbler.

