Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso to pole in Montreal

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Montreal

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen
Verstappen's pole was just his second of the season despite winning five of eight races so far

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a wet qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix with Alpine's Fernando Alonso a surprise second.

Verstappen was in control throughout the session as the track started wet and progressively dried and ended up 0.645 seconds clear of the field.

Alonso took his first front-row grid slot since he was on pole for the 2012 German Grand Prix in a Ferrari.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's title rival Charles Leclerc qualified 15th having not run in the second session because he has a penalty for using too many power-unit components that means he will start from the back of the grid.

The second Mercedes driver George Russell was ahead of Hamilton throughout qualifying until taking a gamble on running dry-weather slick tyres for the final run and dropping down to eighth.

Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher impressed to take fifth and sixth for the Haas team, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu completed the top 10.

There was a notable performance from British-born Thai Alex Albon in the Williams in 12th place. McLaren's Lando Norris ended up 14th after an engine problem prevented him completing a lap in the second part of qualifying.

Evergreen Alonso rolls back the years

Fernando Alonso
Alonso fell just short of his first F1 pole position since 2012

It was a masterclass from Verstappen, who looked in a league of his own whenever he competed a lap throughout the session.

Starting from pole, he now has a golden opportunity to inflict maximum damage on Leclerc in the championship, as Ferrari's dismal run continues following an 80-point swing in Verstappen's favour in the championship over the last five races.

While Verstappen looked a strong bet for pole in the Red Bull throughout, his team-mate Sergio Perez fared less well and crashed in the second session, ending up 13th.

But although Verstappen was hugely impressive, as always in the wet, arguably the star of qualifying was Alonso, who has looked quick all weekend, wet or dry, and continues to prove at 40 that age has not dimmed his talent - as he has always insisted since he returned to F1 at the beginning of last year.

Quick in the dry in practice on Friday, Alonso continued his form after rain hit the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the start of the weekend, and he danced the Alpine around the track, power-sliding it out of the last corner seemingly for fun to out-qualify his team-mate Ocon by 1.585secs.

"We were P1 in FP3 this morning so it seemed we were quick in the wet but it was not really wet at the end, it was almost dry," Alonso said. "But the car was fast in the dry and in the wet today so it has been a very competitive weekend."

Hamilton had been out-qualified by Russell for three consecutive races and it looked set to be four until the younger man took a gamble that the track might be ready for slick tyres on the final runs.

The risk did not pay off - Russell ran wide at the second corner on his first attempt, put a wheel on the painted pit-exit line and drifted into a slow spin.

He tried again but his first sector was 10 seconds off the pace and the game was up.

  • Comment posted by DodgyGeezer, today at 23:00

    Nice to see Fernando back on the front row, the old man still has it.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 23:02

    Alonso again shows what a class act he is.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:09

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      2007 just shows that was his weakest season in f1 and still only missed out on the wdc by a point. he will always be the best driver of this generation, dont need to be a genius to see that

  • Comment posted by harmoniser, today at 23:03

    Put Alonso in a RedBull, spice this season up. He’s still got it.

    • Reply posted by Eggsy, today at 23:12

      Eggsy replied:
      Put him in LH Mercedes and that would spice things up too.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 23:07

    Great drive by the old man Alonso to get front row. There's hope for me yet!

    Similarly great to see the two Haas cars up in the top 10.

    Disaster for Leclerc. What a mess at Ferrari. The new regs were supposed to make F1 more competitive but clearly that's not the case. Bring back the regs from last year I say. At least we had a real competition leaving aside the final lap...

    Go the groundhogs!

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:11

    rain always brings out the best drivers and its no surprise to see alonso and verstappen dominate the field

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 23:16

      napoleons army replied:
      And the fastest car on pole!

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 23:06

    Good to see the normally over zealous race director(s) not red flagging any of the qualifying session- only until absolutely necessary to retrieve a car. Allows us mere mortals the chance to appreciate the skills in the wet of the supposed 20 best drivers in the world. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 23:04

    Formula One is so much more interesting in the wet.

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 23:03

    Amazing from ALO.

    How great if he could win. Would be the story of the year.

  • Comment posted by Philofficer, today at 23:15

    All the usual guff but surely the biggest congratulations and promise for the sport has to be the Haas performance.

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 23:06

    Good luck to both Mercedes drivers tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 23:08

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yawn. Why not support McLaren or Aston Martin ?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:05

    Great to see both Alpine and Haas doing so well. Pity it's unlikely to last too long. Again weather masks some chassis weaknesses.

  • Comment posted by shimtoan, today at 23:03

    Good showing by Mick

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 23:12

    No surprise to see the two best drivers take first and second in those conditions.

  • Comment posted by Rohan_M, today at 23:10

    Alonso and Alpine flying but Max and RBR even more faster.
    Ferrari of Carlos may stick around. The rest are more than a second slow, so no chance for Mercedez

  • Comment posted by Thar_She_Blows, today at 23:16

    Pure class from alonso. Though I do wonder how on earth these cutting edge, pinnacles of technology can’t get to grips with porpoising…

    • Reply posted by Rohan_M, today at 23:19

      Rohan_M replied:
      Still for schooled by the GOAT for years ! never that kind of class

  • Comment posted by Ibn Rushd, today at 23:12

    Verstappen great, Alonso impressive. Where’ everybody else?

  • Comment posted by littlesheeple, today at 23:11

    Was passed by a Renault Alpine on a route nationale a couple of weeks ago. Gendarmerie Nationale, Suivez nous it said on the back. Wasn’t for me but maybe for Hamilton?

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 23:03

    Good on George Russel for having a go. We need more of that.

    Great to see Fernando Alonso at number two

    Charles Leclerc has already been penalised by losing points when his engine(s) failed. Very silly rule unless the engine is replaced between races, those that fail during the race should be replaced freely.

    No real opposition to Verstappen which could make for a boring race tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 23:07

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      If there were no penalties for engines that fail during races, then teams will again be running units designed for maximum power and barely able to last a single race, and it will be those teams with the biggest R&D pools that benefit (again).

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 23:09

    That drawing grey hairs on Fernando his not so smart now Esteban

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 23:18

    Super duper result for the Haas’, hopefully Mick can grab some points that have eluded him so far!

