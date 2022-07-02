Close menu

British Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz on pole in thrilling wet qualifying

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments44

sainz
The British GP is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz snatched pole position for the British Grand Prix from Max Verstappen with the last lap of a thrilling wet qualifying session.

Verstappen looked favourite for pole in treacherous conditions at Silverstone after topping the first two sessions.

But Sainz snuck ahead by just 0.072 seconds at the end of the top-10 shootout, with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took fifth, behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Sainz, who had been slower than Leclerc for much of the session, giggled in disbelief over the team radio as he was told he had taken pole. "I didn't expect that one," he laughed, saying how difficult conditions had been.

It was another strong performance from the Spaniard after he pushed Verstappen all the way for victory in Canada last time out, losing out by less than a second.

Sainz was cheered by the huge Silverstone crowd as he began his qualifying interviews and said: "I was struggling with the standing water and it was easy to lose the car and lose the lap.

"That didn't feel too good but in the end it was pole position and a bit of a surprise."

The difficulty of the conditions was underlined by Verstappen making a couple of mistakes early in the final session, spinning out of Stowe on his first flying lap, and then misjudging his braking and running too deep into Vale on his next.

Silverstone
The rain arrived just in time to make for an eventful qualifying

When he started to put it together after that, the Dutchman looked in imperious form, but a yellow flag forced him to back off on his final lap and deprived him of the chance to try to snatch pole back from Sainz.

"It was raining, drying, you had to be on the track at the right time," Verstappen said.

"Overall the car was working really well. In Q3, it is always a bit of lottery. I got a bit hindered on my final lap with the yellow flag but to be on the front row is good for us, and we have a good race car in the dry and in the wet."

Leclerc, too, had a spin - and his was costly, as it came on his final lap and he, like Verstappen was pushing to overhaul Sainz.

"Happy for Carlos," Leclerc said. 'He did a great job today, I spun in the last lap. I knew it was the lap I had to put everything together and I didn't so I didn't deserve to be on pole."

Leclerc has admitted this weekend that he needs to win on Sunday to revive his title hopes after seeing his early-season title race lead turn into a 49-point deficit to Verstappen in recent races.

Russell on bouncing cars, Hamilton and Silverstone

A mini Mercedes revival

Mercedes appear to have made a step forward at Silverstone after introducing some upgrades aimed at increasing their car's downforce.

Hamilton was in the hunt at the front for much of qualifying, vying with Verstappen and Leclerc, with team-mate George Russell also in the frame.

But both slipped back in the final seconds of qualifying and Hamilton ended up a second off pole - further than it had looked like he would be.

Russell was in eighth, less than 0.2secs behind Hamilton, saying he had the pace to be fourth or fifth but had made a mistake on his final lap.

In between them were strong performances from Lando Norris in the McLaren and Fernando Alonso, who followed up his brilliant front-row qualifying in the Alpine in Canada with another powerful showing.

Chinese Zhou Guanyu, impressive throughout in the Alfa Romeo, was ninth, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas down in 12th.

And there was another stand-out performance from the man in 10th place.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi not only equalled his best ever qualifying performance in the Williams, but did so despite being deprived of the major car upgrade that was put only on team-mate Alex Albon's car.

Albon was knocked out in the first session and lines up 16th.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Jo, today at 16:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:26

    Salty MV fans out early I see. I know he's not directly responsible for the idiotic word used by his 'father in law', but it's an understandable response from the British fans to such unacceptable comments.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:25

    all the fans booing verstappen hahahahah 😭😭😭classy british fans once again 🤡

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 16:24

    The rain is a great leveller and Hamilton looked pretty bang average in Q3.

  • Comment posted by BoJos Soup-kitchen Britain, today at 16:24

    Round and round and round and round and round and round and ...
    A meaningless procession
    Tiresome "sport" for those with empty heads

    • Reply posted by North Patrol, today at 16:27

      North Patrol replied:
      Yet you find time to read about it and comment on hys.
      What else are you into?

  • Comment posted by iamwrong, today at 16:23

    Blame Hamilton when he mixes politics with sport. He doesn't understand that people have the right to say what they want even if they are wrong. Its for everyone to bring down the people who have the wrong attitude. However saying "older people" shouldn't have views is crass. P.S Lewis you are getting older too ,new stars might not like what you say - its called "freedom of speech".

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:25

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Unlike your handle, your not!

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Stanley, today at 16:22

    Silverstone fans keeping British sport classy with their boos. Pretty funny considering both drivers have moved on, guess their "fans" can't do the same.

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 16:21

    What a Q3, pretty much all the drivers staying out for the duration and just banging in lap after lap going for it.

    Really wish Q3 was always like that.

  • Comment posted by Bigglesworth, today at 16:21

    If the media keeps on pitching Max as the bad guy, there is going to be booing, it isn’t fair but I guess people aren’t often fair unless they have to be. I would like more mutual respect in sport, but I think I may have to wait a long time for it.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:23

      GazR replied:
      Agree it’s the people who listen to the biased Crofty!
      They should listen to the likes of Button and Rosberg and educate themselves!

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Stanley, today at 16:20

    Ah yes the boos from an event 12 months ago that both drivers have moved on from. Epitomises why the continent thinks we're bellends in both F1 and football.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 16:19

    The only reason why Max wasn’t on pole was due to the yellow flag on his last lap! He was so good today, miles ahead of his team mate but people claim it’s all the car lol

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:19

    Silverstone fans don’t boo, do they?

    Well done Sainz. Max looking a beast for race day.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 16:19

    Great to see Sainz get his first pole, well deserved and very special on his 150th Grand Prix

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:25

      GazR replied:
      Well max deserved it but he had to slow for the yellow flag on his last run but I am happy for Carlos!
      Max was in a league of his own, so far ahead of his team mate!

  • Comment posted by Worn out tyre, today at 16:18

    LH:

    "Fortunately, the British fans don't do the booing. They are amazing the British fans.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:27

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      plastic indeed

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:18

    Eddie Jordan just praised the crowd for their cheering and support for Carlos. Nothing worse than the abysmal behaviour of HYS commenters.

    • Reply posted by North Patrol, today at 16:24

      North Patrol replied:
      Sarcasm or ignorance. Hope former.

  • Comment posted by Jules, today at 16:18

    Well done Sainz! And we not booing at any driver can officially be labelled as fairy tale

  • Comment posted by Spark plug salesman, today at 16:17

    British fans showing their appreciation of the British drivers doing well against the odds, great to hear!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:17

    Poor response by the crowd booing MV in the post race interview. So much for the sporting British public. Tomorrow should be interesting with some drivers out of position.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:21

      GazR replied:
      It just shows the average IQ of someone who goes to watch F1 in the UK!

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 16:17

    A lot of nervous driving in the rain, but no one will be more terrified of the results than Perez and Norris. Checo and Lando better be careful tomorrow— there’s about a 50/50 chance that Crash Hamilton will take one of them out of the race on the first lap tomorrow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured