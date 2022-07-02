British Grand Prix qualifying images

British Grand Prix qualifying imagesLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section Formula 1The rain arrived just in time to make for an eventful qualifyingDaniel Ricciardo didn't need moisture to leave the track in final practice earlier onHamilton knew what was coming, sporting a bright green rain macThings improved for Hamilton and his Mercedes team on track with a fifth for him on the gridMore rain could come for Sunday's raceNigel Mansell congratulated SainzBut will Gordon Ramsay come back for the race?