British Grand Prix race images

Following a huge crash at the start Zhou ended up stuck between the catch-fencing and the barrier - he was declared uninjured by medics
It all began as the lights went out
Zhou flipped immediately
And travelled hundreds of metres at great speed upside down
The car dug into the gravel and flipped over the barrier
The end result shows how close Zhou came to serious injury and the roll hoop (above the driver's head) collapsed

