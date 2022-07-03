Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The race had already been red flagged following a large crash on the opening lap

Protesters invaded the circuit during the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Around five people, wearing T-shirts protesting against global oil usage, walked on to the Wellington straight as cars passed at low speeds, before being removed by police.

The race had been red flagged following a large crash on the opening lap.

Racing, which had started at 15:00 BST, resumed under an hour later.

"We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track," Formula One said in a statement.

"These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."

Northamptonshire Police later said "a number of arrests have been made".

"We continue to ask people to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to us either by approaching an officer or by calling us," their statement added.

On Friday, police had said they had "received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the event and possibly invade the track on race day" and had appealed to those protestors to "not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers and members of the public, at risk".