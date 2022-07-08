Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Verstappen has won six of the 10 races in 2022 so far

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set an impressive pace in first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix before qualifying at this 'sprint' event.

The world championship leader was 0.255 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Mercedes' George Russell was third, a further 0.145secs adrift.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth, 0.207secs behind his team-mate.

Qualifying sets the grid for a short race on Saturday that defines starting positions for the main grand prix.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was fifth fastest, followed by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso's Alpine - using the medium tyres while everyone else at the front set their times on the softs - and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Haas' Mick Schumacher and the Alpha Tauri of Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

The session featured two red flags, one while Lando Norris' McLaren was removed after breaking down after Turn Four, and a second because of debris on the track.

It was a difficult session for McLaren. In addition to Norris' reliability problems, which came quite early on, Daniel Ricciardo was also struggling with an oscillating DRS flap, which it took the team most of the hour to solve.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, who was 14th fastest, will start from the back of the grid as a result of a penalty for using too many engine parts this season.