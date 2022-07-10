Close menu

Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc claims commanding win to revive title hopes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments51

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc's victory was his third of the season - and first since the Australian Grand Prix in April

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc passed title rival Max Verstappen three times on his way to a commanding victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz was on course to make it a Ferrari one-two before he suffered an engine failure with 14 laps to go - the latest in a series for Ferrari.

Leclerc faced a tense final 10 laps with a sticking throttle, as Verstappen came back at him, but he held on.

Leclerc cut Verstappen's championship lead to 38 points, to revive his hopes.

And it moves him back ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez to second in the standings.

The end of the race was far tougher for Leclerc than it had looked like being for much of the afternoon as for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix back in April the Ferraris had definitely stronger race pace than Verstappen's Red Bull.

The Ferrari's sticking throttle - the accelerator was not returning to zero when Leclerc lifted off - was also affecting the gearbox, as it refused to make some shifts because of the initial problem.

But Leclerc managed the problem well, despite expressing nerves and concern over the radio, to take his first win since Melbourne.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by MarkS, today at 15:44

    Decent race but still a huge gap between RBR & Ferrari vs. Mercedes. Five second penalty for Russell is a joke... he ruined the race for Perez and should have had at least 10 seconds.

  • Comment posted by Tony S, today at 15:43

    Perez does not help the RB team enough. He drives as though he needs to win the championship on lap 1.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:43

    Lewis deserving those boos….too bad F1 won’t show how much the world dislikes the hypocrite social media justice warrior.

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 15:44

      steed replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:43

    Twice today brundle said he was disappointed it wasnt a full safety car for the sainz incident. Said it was needed to close that pack up to make it more exciting. I agree....a shame its come to that though.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 15:42

    Good race!

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 15:41

    Brilliant race! That was crucial for the championship - the gap is still big but the fight is very much alive!

    The harassment and abuse faced in particular by female fans really marred the weekend, and disappointing to see another muted response from Formula One to repulsive behaviour

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:41

    Not a bad race actually. Loved Max closing on Leclerc at the end, but just not enough time. Things tightening up. Got to give Merc credit for their constructors points that are adding up. And I'll give it to Lewis today...thought he drove well.

  • Comment posted by graham, today at 15:40

    Great to see Hamilton completely outclassed by Max and Charles again

    • Reply posted by Rambo, today at 15:44

      Rambo replied:
      So Hamilton was outclassing them the years he was winning.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:40

    Long time since a car has brewed up like that. Checo's luck continues. Hat's off to Haas for another good showing.

  • Comment posted by ls, today at 15:40

    Nice touch from the dutch fans cheering Lewis for 3rd place.

    • Reply posted by davey, today at 15:43

      davey replied:
      Are you sure it was not jeering?

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:40

    What a brilliant circuit, with every race that passes Monaco looks more and more ridiculous as a venue for F1.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:39

    Russell is soon becoming Maldonado-esque, crashing into everyone and yet lecturing about safety to others haha, practice what you preach hey!

    Unlucky for Ferrari & RB both to have 1 DNF each, making Merc pick up the pieces yet again for third, a meagre 41 odd seconds behind. Lucky engine advantage & party modes all gone now, back to reality to the midfield.

    • Reply posted by nickm73, today at 15:41

      nickm73 replied:
      Damn you are bitter… it’s not healthy

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 15:39

    Alonso should have been DOTD but alas Alpine had to mess it up again. Having to pit twice in two laps because they did not fasten the tires correctly…

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 15:39

    Love how a Red Bull tried to squeeze a Mercedes off the track and paid the price for their lack of consideration. The Crashtappen way of give up or crash not working for Checo either

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 15:41

      reggid replied:
      Are you painting in a closed room, by chance? You may want to open a window.

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 15:39

    Fantastic drive by lewis and GR. Good to see mercedes show consistency and reliability .

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 15:42

      reggid replied:
      Ham was a total non-factor. Even with one fewer stop, he still finished more than half a minute back.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 15:39

    Big win for Leclerc just as he needed it. Keeps him in the battle for the WDC and it keeps this season alive.

    Amazing result for Mercedes. Disaster on Friday but good results when it mattered - especially for Hamilton getting on the podium once again

    Top results for Haas as well. Both car in the top ten. Great to see. Now if only Alfa could do the same thing I throw a No. 10 Party all night long

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 15:39

    That was a very entertaining race, 5 cars heading in to the same corner at one point. F1 wants to move around the world fair enough, but time and again it's the European circuits that deliver proper racing more often than not.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:44

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yup agreed. Like Japan & Canada though. And Texas and Brazil. But yes my favourite are Silverstone & Spar.

  • Comment posted by Grow up Lewis, today at 15:39

    Never been a fan of Lewis, but I'm starting to warm to him.

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 15:39

      Benson it is your father replied:
      Said Carlos Sainz…

  • Comment posted by FangioFan, today at 15:38

    Bravo, Ferrari! And nice to see both Haas cars in the points. Mercedes seems to have overcome at least some of their earlier woes.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:38

    Get in there Charles. A long merited third win of the season that . Good results for the Brits too.

