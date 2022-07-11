Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Herta's latest win was at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis in May

IndyCar driver Colton Herta is to test for McLaren this week.

The American, one of the most highly regarded drivers in the US-based single-seater series, is a potential candidate for a future McLaren seat.

Herta, 22, will drive a 2021 McLaren at Portimao in Portugal - where grand prix were held in 2020 and 2021 - on 11-13 July.

"Colton is a proven talent in IndyCar," McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said.

"We will be interested to see how he adapts to a Formula 1 car.

"We believe this testing programme will provide him with valuable experience while demonstrating the benefit of expanding previous car testing to showcase promising drivers for the future."

McLaren have signed Lando Norris to a long-term deal until the end of 2025 but they are considering their options for the second seat, currently occupied by Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian has struggled to match Norris since joining McLaren in 2021 and there are questions over his future at the team.

Ricciardo is contractually committed to McLaren until the end of 2023, which is also the date at which Herta's deal with the Andretti Autosport team expires.

Herta has ambitions to race in F1 and the sport has long sought a competitive American driver to help it make an impact in the US marketplace.

If he impresses in the test, a switch to F1 with McLaren in 2024 as a replacement for Ricciardo could suit both parties.

Despite Ricciardo's contract with McLaren running for another 18 months, speculation is currently swirling around his future with the team.

McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown admitted last month that Ricciardo had not met expectations in his time with the team.

Ricciardo won last year's Italian Grand Prix, but has generally not been as quick as Norris and has especially struggled this season.

Norris has outqualified him nine times to two and is more than 0.3 seconds quicker on average over one lap.

The Briton is seventh in the championship with 64 points and a best result of third at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Ricciardo is 12th with 17 and a best finish of sixth in his home race.

Brown said at the Canadian Grand Prix: "Daniel is highly motivated. He has all of our support. We're here to try and get towards the front. We've had some awesome weekends, like Monza, and then some disappointing weekends.

"I don't think we're yet giving our drivers a car that's capable of being at the front on a regular basis. So we need to do that. And you know, we've got a great relationship and I just gave an honest answer to a question about how things are going. Things could be going better, but we're going to work hard and make sure that they do in the future."

McLaren is said to be exploring options for 2023 in case Ricciardo decides he does not want to continue in F1.

One possibility is a move for British-Thai driver Alex Albon, who has impressed on his return to the grid this year with Williams after a year out as Red Bull reserve in 2021.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who is with the struggling Aston Martin team this year and is free to move next season, has also been mentioned in connection with the team.