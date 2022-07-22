Close menu

French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz fastest ahead of Charles Leclerc in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz will have at least a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's French Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the French Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers, separated by just 0.101 seconds, had a surprisingly large advantage over Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was 0.550secs back in third at Circuit Paul Ricard.

But on race pace, the tables turned, with championship leader Verstappen faster than the Ferraris.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were next in fourth and fifth.

Russell was 0.764secs off the pace and fellow Briton Hamilton just over 0.2secs further back after missing the first session.

Sainz is likely to start the race from the back of the grid. He already has a 10-place grid penalty for using too many engine parts after Ferrari exceeded their allowance of electronics control units.

The team are expected to take further engine parts on Saturday morning after the fire that caused Sainz's retirement in Austria last time out.

The two title-contending teams appear to have some thinking to do overnight - Red Bull to work out how to improve their one-lap pace; Ferrari on their tyre degradation, which appeared to be high on Leclerc's long run.

Lando Norris set an encouraging time for McLaren following the introduction of a major upgrade with sixth fastest, ahead of the also heavily upgraded Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly, the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez's Red Bull.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:24

    Anyone but Red Bull

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 17:42

      mluk replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by Customer Services, today at 17:25

    Whatever happened to tarmac and grass and gravel - looks awful

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 17:43

      mluk replied:
      It's safer to have tarmac run off. Does make for dull racing as mistakes aren't punished.

  • Comment posted by John Coltrane, today at 17:56

    So second practice, and 37 comments in. What's the dominant theme? Team Pace, Engineering, Upgrades? Nope, it's back to Hamilton bashing, the most successful driver of all time (and British to boot). Lord knows why, but some take this as an offence.
    Moving on, Ferrari are looking quick and glad to see Sainz up there and BOTH British Merc drivers in the mix.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 18:05

      paul replied:
      Lord knows why and the rest of us can have a good guess.

  • Comment posted by Baljiste19, today at 18:17

    As long as Max doesn't win I don't care. Before I get the "Woke Lewis" stuff... I'm not a Merc fan either. The current Red Bull set up with Marko/Horner/Max is Toxic, schoolyard, stuff in my opinion. And it is just MY OPINION. If Checo wins then I'll be happy for him. It will be interesting to see what happens when the Flexi floor regulations come into place......

    • Reply posted by rizzzzlaXD, today at 18:21

      rizzzzlaXD replied:
      Agreed 100%.. I was a kimi fan 🤘

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:36

    Hopefully no-one lights any form of incendiary devices near the circuit, because in the current weather conditions that would be just stupid, dangerous and irresponsible.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 17:47

      Tim replied:
      Yawn! You didn't have to be that man.

  • Comment posted by danhaider, today at 17:42

    I know it's practice but Gasly looks like he's got some decent pace in the AT

  • Comment posted by Milano Red, today at 17:18

    The expected track temperature will be high. So might play into the hands of Mercedes’ for the actual race.

    Not the best looking track visually. Tracks like Mugello should be on there.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 17:21

      BBC123 replied:
      On what basis? The bouncemobile hasn't exactly been any kinder on the tyres than the other cars. Plus Mercedes have had issues with overheating engines this year.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 18:25

    Quite happy for practice to be on Sky, none of the terrestrial channels ever showed the practices. But why does Formula one reduce its audience by letting them show qualifying and races exclusively?

    Got to be shooting themselves in the foot.

    Channel4's coverage is better than Sky's too so FIA should put it back on terrestrial.

    • Reply posted by SLOPPY, today at 18:31

      SLOPPY replied:
      That's a fair point. I really miss CH4 live F1, equally I think Sky do a good job too, with a good diverse mix of pundits, all be it there's a hint of bias with some lol

  • Comment posted by Doc Williamson , today at 18:28

    Children or (immature) adults arguing passionately who is the best, about multimillionaire’s they don’t and won’t ever know, that don’t care a thing about them is hilarious 🤦🏼‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 18:30

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Well the school holidays have started.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:18

    Tomorrow looks interesting. Ferrari look very fast then the usual suspects. Big shout for Nick De Vries in Q1 - looks a definite prospect for next year.

  • Comment posted by chrisg96, today at 17:15

    Ferrari once again will be undone by race pace. Their car is a quali monster but it isn't qualification that's gonna win you a championship.

    • Reply posted by dia6olo, today at 17:28

      dia6olo replied:
      Yet the two most dominant race wins, Australia and Austria were both won by Ferrari...

  • Comment posted by Lowki, today at 17:48

    I can see Lewis signing up for LIV

  • Comment posted by chris34, today at 18:23

    Why do you play hide and seek with the F1 results for the practise sessions?

  • Comment posted by ENislam9, today at 18:26

    Not looking good bruv

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:20

    Carlos' engine penalty opens the door nicely for one of the Mercedes boys

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:34

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      For what? A podium?

      Meh.

      What it really opens the door for is 2 red bulls v 1 ferrari.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 17:53

    Thinking of betting on Charles for third race in a row.

    • Reply posted by robi holst, today at 18:03

      robi holst replied:
      Keep dreaming, his engine won't last.

  • Comment posted by Doc Williamson , today at 18:35

    Multimillionaire’s and the best technical brains on the world that could solve a lot of environmental and social economic issues, but no they drive around and around in circles waisting our precious and diminishing natural resources whilst creating pollution 👍🏻👏🏻 you couldn’t make it up.

    • Reply posted by keith woodward, today at 18:40

      keith woodward replied:
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by Sam Dean, today at 18:22

    Want Charles to nick another win AND Russell to score ahead of Lewis.

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 17:34

    I really don't like this circuit, and Mercedes, that too much off the pace still.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:38

    so LH didn't know that this was his 300th F1 race, believe that and you will believe anything.

    • Reply posted by Zac, today at 17:41

      Zac replied:
      Perhaps he is not as obsessed with Lewis Hamilton as you clearly are. 🤷‍♂️

