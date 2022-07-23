Close menu

French Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Max Verstappen

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc won the last race in Austria two weeks ago to close the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 38 points

Charles Leclerc beat title rival Max Verstappen to pole position at the French Grand Prix with help from his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.304 seconds after Sainz, who has a grid penalty, gave him a slipstream on both laps in the final session.

Ferrari nailed the slipstream tactics on the second attempt after Leclerc was only 0.008secs ahead initially.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was third, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion led a trio of British drivers, with McLaren's Lando Norris splitting Hamilton from Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso headed the midfield runners in seventh, with Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Sainz and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, who starts from the back like Sainz, completing the top 10.

Ferrari took advantage of the fact that Sainz will start from the back of the grid because of a series of penalties for excessive engine usage to deploy him to assist Leclerc in the bid for pole.

At the first attempt, the slipstream tactic did not work that well, Leclerc and Sainz not quite getting their co-ordination right.

But on the second runs Leclerc picked up Sainz's tow exiting the chicane that splits the long Mistral straight and had the slipstream all the way down through the flat-out Signes corner before Sainz moved out of the way into the Beausset double-left.

It allowed Leclerc to be more than 0.2secs quicker through the middle sector - Ferrari's weakest part of the track - than on his previous lap, and the car's pace in the corners of the final sector stretched him further ahead.

Leclerc said he was "surprised" Ferrari were so quick as Red Bull had appeared to have an advantage in practice.

"It was a great lap," he said, as he celebrated his seventh pole in 12 races this year. "I struggled all weekend to put a lap together and I managed to put it. But I must say thanks to Carlos because it would have been much closer without him."

However, Red Bull look ominous going into the race, because of the car's obvious advantage on the straights.

Verstappen said: "Overall we were lacking a bit in qualifying, just general grip. It was a bit more tricky than I would have hoped but we still have a decent race car.

"Tomorrow will come to our favour. We are quick on the straights and we can use that."

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by Spatel, today at 16:14

    Great quali. Run for the first corner tomorrow between Max & Charles. Sainz looks rapid will be interesting to see how much progress he can make. Mega lap from Norris.
    Wonder what excuses Hamilton haters will come up with for Russell being 4 tenths slower with the tow and one more practice session. 🤔

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 16:18

      Cole replied:
      Wish people wouldn't make it about Hamilton, he's achieved great things but isn't up there this year - no need for anyone to hate (not saying u are), just focus on other drivers..

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 16:17

    Another good session for Hamilton….

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:34

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      lucky in my books. theyre developing the car away from george i think

  • Comment posted by fieryjackdaw, today at 16:14

    Anybody but Max

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:24

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Anyone but Hamilton, Vettel and Leclerc.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 16:20

    I find it hard to watch F1 this year. I watched it all my life (74 years) but last years farce is still hanging in the air every time is see the false champion carrying on like he deserved the title. I’m no Ham fan either, just a fan of integrity and fairness. The arrogance of RB and MV is astonishing.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:26

      GazR replied:
      I don’t get where this arrogance nonsense comes from? The only arrogant guy I can see out there is Toto! Hes controlling which is not healthy! Horner is very open to say the least!
      As for Max? I can’t take that seriously, everyone in the paddocks says how friendly and approachable he is.
      And Max was the one hard done by throughout most of that year, those who actually watched will know that!

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 16:20

    Great teamwork from Ferrari - I wonder how Red Bull will split tyre strategies tomorrow now. Good to see Hamilton close up the gap to the Red Bulls to 4 and 6 tenths.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 16:26

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Max will go long, perez short to try to force ferrari into an early stop.

      The only thing stopping an easy redbull 1-2 is a bad start for either of them.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:31

    Awesome by by Charles. The guy is an animal on single lap. I was fist pumping Lando's Lap. Lando that was a mega effort. George well off Hamiltons pace.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:32

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah George is doing terrible at the moment. Every defeat to Lewis shows he’s not champion material.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 16:21

    Good team work by Ferrari but I’m not sure it has a place in Q3 of Quali. May be better to ban the cars which start at the back from entering Q3 to stop the nonsense.
    Similar to Perez slowing Ham up purposely last year, you should always be pushing yourself in sport in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:18

    Fingers crossed that the new floors will shake everything up in Belgium.
    Tomorrow expect Carlos to come through very quickly and be in the top 10 by first pit stop.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:38

    if red bull did the tow everybody would crying into their nappies that it was cheating just cos its red bull 😭🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:40

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Spot on. Classic hypocrisy isn’t it.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 16:34

    Haas impressive again, despite the questionable track limits decision against MSC. It’s impossible to tell from the replay if he exceeded limits - so how do you DQ based on something you can’t see? Driver of day is KMag, who raced hard despite the grid penalties and knocked DR out in Q2 just because he could. Too funny.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:30

    So sorry I'm late to the HYS. I have just recovered (not fully mind you) from an epileptic fit brought on by watching qualifying on that LSD inspired track

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:21

    Max like a spoiled brat in the post interview - telling Jonny Herbert the difference between practice and quali.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:30

      GazR replied:
      Max was decent! And nonsense likes this gets up ticks lol

  • Comment posted by Zac, today at 16:20

    It's a long race, anything can and most likely will happen. I don't really care that much about who wins, but I would like an exciting race to watch.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:39

    There wasn’t much diversity on sky’s punditry today. Needs to be better for more representation.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Whiteman, today at 16:39

    LH been found out
    Overrated for years

  • Comment posted by Gav, today at 16:36

    Feel sorry for Leclerc. Qualifies first then has to watch his team cock something up and let Verstappen win :(

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:35

    Guys where’s the condemnation for the injustice of that qualifying? Awful hypocrisy.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 16:30

    Ferrari can easily overall the points difference with remaining races, Ferrari's car advantage will give them 1-2 finishes for the majority of the season, it's just been bad luck and strategy that's kept them from already being in a dominant position.
    The season is more interesting because of it but Red bull will need a Ferrari engine to pop again sometime between now and end of season.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:30

    How does Adrian newey and Ross brawn not have a knighthood but Lewis who doesn’t pay taxes does

    • Reply posted by NOYB, today at 16:33

      NOYB replied:
      Obsessed?

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:28

    So it’s okay for Ferrari to be unsporting? Classic hypocrisy on these comments. Thought you lot were meant to call out injustice.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:34

      GazR replied:
      Agree! The bitterness is still running high on these chats!
      People are clearing not thinking straight lol. They seem to hate Max as a person which blows my mind!
      It just goes to show how people are infected by the media and people like Crofty hell bent on destroying reputations

