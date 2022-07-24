Close menu

French Grand Prix in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Carlos Sainz makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz was in third after a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez. But the Spaniard finished fifth after a late pit stop and five-second penalty
Fans at Paul Ricard wave the French flag
It was a sea of tricolores at Paul Ricard, but it is expected that the French Grand Prix will be dropped from the 2023 F1 calendar
Matthew McConaughey watches the French Grand Prix
Actor Matthew McConaughey was among the celebrities who watched the drama unfold
Charles Leclerc holds the lead from Max Verstappen in the early stages
Charles Leclerc held the lead from Max Verstappen in the early stages
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, in his 300th F1 start, moved up to second after Leclerc's crash
George Russell's Mercedes with blistered tyres
Track temperatures were scorching as George Russell took the last podium position after a frantic fight with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the closing laps
Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton celebrate on the podium
Things seem to be looking up for Mercedes after both drivers got on the podium
Red Bull celebrate Max Verstappen's victory
Red Bull celebrated Verstappen's seventh win this season in front of the 'King Kong' statue
Ferrari mechanics looking despondent in their garage
The reaction of this Ferrari mechanic said it all
Charles Leclerc's car is lifted away by a crane
But the lead wasn't to last and Leclerc's car had to be lifted away after his crash

