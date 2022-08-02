Close menu

Oscar Piastri denies he will replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri won last year's Formula 2 Championship

Oscar Piastri says he will not replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season - after the team said he would.

Alpine announced on Tuesday afternoon that the 21-year-old would race "in line with the commitments made by the team to the young Australian".

But Piastri then tweeted that he had "not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023 and will not be driving for them next year".

He said the announcement was "wrong" and had come "without my agreement".

The dispute comes at the end of an extraordinary two days for the team.

Alpine left the Hungarian Grand Prix believing they were close to an agreement with two-time world champion Alonso to continue with them in 2023, and were trying to place Piastri at Williams on a temporary basis.

But on Monday morning, Aston Martin announced they had signed Alonso, Alpine's most competitive driver this year, to a "multi-year contract".

On Tuesday morning, Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer held a news conference in which he admitted that Alonso's announcement had surprised the team, and that it had been a result of a disagreement with the 41-year-old Spaniard over the length of the contract.

Alpine were offering only a one-year deal with an option for 2024, while Alonso wanted a guarantee he would race for at least two years, Szafnauer said, confirming information widely known within F1.

Szafanuer told reporters he was unable to confirm Piastri would race, despite having "contractual obligations".

But then Alpine put out a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying Piastri would race after all.

However, the fact that there was no quote from Piastri in the media release fuelled suspicions that Alpine had acted unilaterally.

Piastri, 21, is known to have had conversations with McLaren in recent weeks.

Szafnauer had admitted that Piastri's unwillingness to drive for Williams was "a consideration" and said he was "not privy to whatever pre-arrangement [Piastri] has with McLaren, if any any all".

He added: "I do know he does have contractual obligations to us and we do to him. We have been honouring those obligations all year.

"We do have a legal contract with him into the future with '23 and and if an option is taken up, for '24."

Szafnauer also said he had been having problems getting in touch with Piastri's manager, the former F1 driver Mark Webber, adding: "Oscar and his camp are 'considering their options', whatever that means."

Asked whether they had since spoken to Webber, a spokesperson for Alpine said there was "contact as appropriate".

The dispute raises further questions about Daniel Ricciardo's future at McLaren.

Ricciardo has been outperformed by team-mate Lando Norris this season, and in June chief executive officer Zak Brown admitted his time with the team had not met expectations.

On 13 July, Ricciardo released a statement insisting he was committed to F1 and determined to stay with McLaren to the end of his contract next year.

But Piastri's statement that he will not race for Alpine suggests he believes he will be driving in F1 elsewhere - and the obvious place for that to be is McLaren, with whom Alpine are this year disputing fourth place in the constructors' championship.

The stand-off has echoes of another contractual dispute in motorsport at the moment, this time in IndyCar racing.

Both the Ganassi team and McLaren have announced that IndyCar champion Alex Palou will race for them next season.

As with Alpine, Ganassi's statement did not feature a quote from Palou, who later said he had not authorised the statement and would be leaving Ganassi.

That despute is now the subject of legal action.

What happens next?

There are a number of ways to resolve this dispute between Alpine and Piastri, one of the most highly regarded drivers not yet in F1.

The first would be for the parties to settle their disagreement and for him to race for the team. But Piastri's public statement suggests he is in no mind to do that.

The second would be for Alpine and the other team involved in this dispute - which is assumed to be McLaren - to come to a settlement or deal.

ihis would potentially involve McLaren paying compensation, if they agree that Alpine have a contractual claim on Piastri, but he wants to switch teams.

McLaren were uncontactable on Tuesday evening.

The final option is for the dispute to go before the contracts recognition board of the FIA, F1's governing body.

This is a team of independent lawyers - the contract recognition board (CRB) - employed to decide such disputes quicker than would typically be possible in courts. They would decide who had prior call on the driver.

Famously, this happened over a dispute involving Jenson Button in 2004.

Button chose to move to Williams from British American Racing, who insisted they had the right to exercise a contractual option to keep him.

The CRB ruled in favour of BAR and the Briton had to stay where he was.

Button, who switched management as a result of the dispute, came to be grateful for the intervention.

As it turned out, Williams were beginning the decline that has led to them becoming one of the least competitive teams in F1 for the past few years.

BAR, meanwhile, were bought out by Honda for 2006, and Button won his first grand prix for the team in Hungary that year.

Honda pulled out of F1 at the end of 2008, giving Button a couple of nervous months, but the team was reconstituted as Brawn, and Button won the drivers' title with them in 2009.

149 comments

  • Comment posted by Bursaspor16, today at 19:32

    I wonder if the Ferrari strategists are also working for the Alpine press release team

  • Comment posted by mmc071, today at 19:30

    Do Alpine management actually speak to their drivers??

    To lose one driver without knowing he was going could be "bad luck".
    To lose two drivers in 2 days without knowing either was leaving smacks of incompetence!

  • Comment posted by Andy , today at 19:16

    Retract the article, this is about to get juicy. Alpine have lost Piastri and Alonso in like two days!! Wow and I though Ferrari were having a bad PR week

  • Comment posted by Leightasker, today at 19:28

    Ah. I reckon Danny Ric is now thinking “oh dear”

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 19:36

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      might see him in the Alpine!

  • Comment posted by JonOkelly, today at 18:29

    Great move. Incoming driver secures drive due to talent shown in lower formulas.

    Be great to see how he shapes up at the higher level

    • Reply posted by JonOkelly, today at 19:44

      JonOkelly replied:
      Whichever team he ends up driving for!

  • Comment posted by EdwardEvans606, today at 19:27

    I thought Alpine had it together, but sounds like behind the scenes, it's a right farce. I was questioning Alonso's decision but it makes you wonder how archaic the operation is and whether or not it played a part in both his and Piastri's decisions...

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 19:07

    Piastri has just tweeted. This is going to get seriously catty.

  • Comment posted by oobiedoobie, today at 18:28

    Wishing young Piastri all the best for the future.

    • Reply posted by Storm_Cloud, today at 19:27

      Storm_Cloud replied:
      At McLaren!

  • Comment posted by They Died In Hell, today at 19:22

    The Silly Season has begun faster than I expected - don’t be surprised if Mattia Binotto goes in the next week or two.

    • Reply posted by Bennster, today at 19:25

      Bennster replied:
      What, to drive the Alpine??

  • Comment posted by Wonko, today at 19:07

    Not according to Piastri 😂

  • Comment posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 19:27

    whats Mansell up to these days

    • Reply posted by ace_molecatcher, today at 19:44

      ace_molecatcher replied:
      He flogs motorbikes in Jersey.

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 19:48

    LeClerc to Williams according to the Ferrari strategy department. Expect an announcement in about 20 minutes, but if it rains, it might be brought forward and a different team selected.

  • Comment posted by Gay, today at 19:56

    Nobody has noticed.

    DR isn’t suddenly a bad driver.

    Norris is world championship material, extremely quick.

    • Reply posted by badger, today at 20:14

      badger replied:
      I always liked DR so not sure what’s going on with him. Norrris is one of the best young drivers tho. Maybe DR has t changed just Norris is that good.

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 18:41

    Worked out well for all parties. Hope Vettel enjoys his retirement, Alonso gets at least 2 more years and Alpine/Renault get the first few years of a future F1 champion's time on the grid. Great to see Piastri get a seat!

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 19:25

    This is already one of the silliest silly seasons I can remember! McLaren then??

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 19:28

      mmc071 replied:
      That would make sense as he's obviously already signed with someone else, otherwise he wouldn't have slammed the door on Alpine. Danny Ric must surely be asking questions....

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ex Wife, today at 19:19

    @OscarPiastri
    ·
    18m
    I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:33

    All the best to him. We have a good set of young racers now in Formula 1.

  • Comment posted by BlackCountryRob, today at 19:58

    Gasly to Alpine, Piastri to McLaren, Sargeant to Williams, Riccardo to IndyCar, Latifi...who cares.

    • Reply posted by Jsimo, today at 20:02

      Jsimo replied:
      Or, seeing as it's the shock silly season; Piastri replacing Gasly at Alpha Tauri with the intention of replacing Perez!?

  • Comment posted by casual fan, today at 19:43

    Poor old Danny Ric. Just as he breathed a huge sigh of relief thinking his job is safe, now it seems pretty clear that the wheels are in motion to get him out next year and get Piastri in the McLaren. He is unlikely to go back to Alpine so it looks like the end now for the last of the late-brakers.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 20:30

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      And if not Piastri, then Alex Palou.

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 19:39

    Lol, someone’s getting sacked in the morning….

